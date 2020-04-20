Mutiny on Bounty? Then Trump’s Bligh.
President Trump’s April 14 Tweet referred to “Mutiny on the Bounty” in response to the Democratic governors’ resistance to opening back up the country.
Surely the president must be aware that he was comparing himself to Captain Bligh, a reviled character who lacked empathy, demanded absolute loyalty in exchange for favors; never accepted blame; spewed falsehoods; was paranoid, cruel, vindictive, corrupt and self-dealing; and was feared and hated by his entire crew.
Equally ironic is that Captain Bligh’s second in command was ... (wait for it) ... Mr. Christian.
Were the negative implications of this literary reference lost on Vice President Pence? I think not.
Here again, the unintended consequences of the president’s impulsive tweets.
Hopefully, the White House staff will keep the president away from the film versions of “Moby Dick,” “The Caine Mutiny” and especially “The Sea Wolf” — or at least prevent him from referring to them as his favorite movies.
Howard S Becker
Greensboro
Who killed market? Donald J. Trump did.
This morning when I opened my local newspaper, The High Point Enterprise, my brain was struggling to process the leading headline above the fold on the front page: “Leaders cancel furniture market.”
Who is chiefly responsible for our current situation?
None other than our president, Donald J. Trump, who was elected by a majority of electoral votes in 2016, not the majority of the citizens who voted in that election.
My thoughts in reaction to the headline were as follows: 1)Trump has blood on his hands for the number of deaths in the U.S. caused by COVID-19; and 2) he will be responsible for the destruction of one of the strongest U.S. economies ever, as he liked to boast, by causing the largest number of unemployed since the Great Depression because of the need to shut down many businesses to slow the spread of the virus.
How could this be?
Trump refused to recognize the warning signs in January 2020 about an approaching world-wide pandemic and wasted at least the month of February in failing to help us prepare adequately for the viral tsunami that was headed our way.
Unimaginable and unforgiveable. There is a way to correct this situation at the ballot box in November 2020.
Ann Morris Allred
High Point
Noting Earth Day during the pandemic
On April 22. Earth Day marks its 50th anniversary!
Unfortunately, scheduled activities have been suspended, canceled or gone virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earth Day celebrations increase awareness of creation care, energy efficiency and recycling as we love our world.
So, just because we’re cooped-up doesn’t mean we can’t recycle or take a trip to an atypical items recycling center.
When spring cleaning, send recyclables to the proper place. Always cut off your car at the drive-thru! (These days the dining rooms are closed.)
Pray for the Earth. Barring park closures or local bans, spend time outdoors. Plant flowers and trees.
More trees and less car exhaust mean lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. More flowers mean increased pollination which plants depend on for reproduction. Flowers produce oxygen using CO2 brought forth as other plants and we animals “breathe.”
Outside of container/pot gardening flowers help purify water preventing erosion by roots that hold soil in place.
Foliage buffers the impact of rainfall to the Earth, which in case you haven’t noticed is very pretty this time of year.
Be healed. Reconnect with the Earth. Be uplifted in spirit!
Karlah Burton
Greensboro
Local restrictions helped to save lives
I want to thank the mayors of Greensboro and High Point, Nancy Vaughan, and Jay Wagner, respectively, as well as the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for reducing the deaths and misery that result here from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The steps that our leaders have taken has allowed us to flatten the curve dramatically in Guilford County. Our state leaders have also done an excellent job of reducing the impact on North Carolinians as a whole.
We are still seeing some tragic death, but not on the scale of other states and communities that waited longer to implement safety measures.
Thank you, thank you, thank you. Keep up the good work.
Amy Hanson
Greensboro
Is there a kinder man behind the curtain?
A day after hearing President Trump claiming total authority, I happened to see the “Wizard of Oz” on the television.
It occurred to me there are some similarities between the Wizard and the president. Both wish to be seen as great and powerful. Yet their perception of themselves exceeds their actual capability.
I wish someone would pull the curtain back on President Trump and we would find a kindhearted individual who put others’ interests before his own.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
