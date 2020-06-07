How did police not respond to vandalism?
I cannot understand the logic behind the apparent Greensboro policy that “officers won’t respond to areas that could put them … in an unsafe situation.” On Saturday night, after the protesters had left, vandals and looters remained behind to ransack businesses in downtown Greensboro. When business owners called the police multiple times, no one came. One officer who was downtown reportedly said, “We can’t help you.”
Policing is unbelievably challenging work. Officers have to switch from being Officer Friendly to handling violent criminals in a heartbeat. They risk their lives every day. We know this.
But they are law enforcement officers. The law was being broken for hours on Saturday night, with impunity. No one is asking that a “lone officer or a small number” go into danger. But officers were out in large numbers during the peaceful protest. So I cannot understand why large numbers could not have been downtown to stop the violence and bring the perpetrators to justice. What is the point of having a police department if they do not intervene when the law is being broken?
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Local residents also were placed in danger
I hope the N&R will continue to press for answers on the decision-making to keep the police away from the Elm Street looters last weekend. The reasoning given earlier (protecting the peaceful protesters and the ensuring the safety of the police) makes no sense. The stories told by the owners of the businesses are chilling and worthy of follow-up.
And business owners aren’t the only ones endangered. Plenty of nearby residents were also endangered. I also hope the N&R continues to press city leaders for their plans to implement the recommendations of 21st Century Policing.
Bob Lamar
Greensboro
Suddenly, I no longer have a place to live
Greensboro’s population is about 300,000. What is troubling is that we are No. 7 with evictions in the entire nation at a percentage of 8.5%. Roughly 5,000 cases annually. That means 13½ households are evicted every day. And it’s not just for nonpayment of rent.
I had lived in the same apartment at Edgewater Village for more than 20 years when I received a “letter of nonrenewal.” Legally, they need not say why nor did they. Unable to find an affordable place to live, with the housing helpers contributing nothing but a wait list, I was rendered homeless. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income without a single place to live.
At my age and fixed income, options were unavailable for me to move my belongings. Hence, they kept them. My life’s acquisitions were forfeited.
The tenant has a limited number of options. The landlords, on the other hand, can pretty much do as they want. The eviction laws do not favor the tenant. I’m told I have no recourse. It makes no sense to me that clothing, furniture and office equipment are inaccessible. The laws need to be supportive of both parties, not just one.
Glenn Turgeon
Greensboro
I’m so relieved to say I’m a former Democrat
As a former registered Democrat, I am reassured that I made the right decision to leave the Democratic Party many years ago. All one has to do is watch the evening news and see the rioting, looting and violence occurring in cities controlled by Democratic leadership.
Peaceful protest should happen when an injustice occurs, but these so-called leaders allow things to get out of hand to the extreme before they will act. To vote Democratic is to vote for more of the same.
Maurice Chilton
Greensboro
Feathered wisdom for COVID skeptics
Call me a chicken if you will. Many years ago, when I was pushing some peer-pressured limits, my father gave me some excellent advice: “It’s better to be a live chicken than a dead duck.”
I think that adage might be particularly relevant during this COVID-19 crisis.
Tennie Skladanowski
Greensboro
Obama’s speech was helpful, calming
I was channel-surfing this afternoon and came across former President Obama’s 15-minute address to the nation. I listened as he talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the protesters, both past and present. He made me feel calm for the first time since this quarantine and demonstrations started.
I guess I was waiting for our present president to make a speech to the nation about these two things and assure us that we all will be OK. I want to thank President Obama for stepping up to reassure that we, the American people, will be OK. But, more importantly, telling us what we can do to make that happen.
Karen Fiumara
Greensboro
