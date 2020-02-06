Democrats have hurt their own credibility
Now the Democrats and their compliant media allies must reap the results of what they have sown. What might have been received as reasonable and truthful impeachment arguments are now being regarded by Republican senators and President Trump supporters as the culmination of a three-year campaign to destroy Trump.
From day one the media dutifully reported all of the Democrats’ negative hyperbole, mischaracterizations, out-of-context quotes, unsourced reports and Russian-asset conspiracy theories. In all these Chicken Little, sky-is-falling, boy-crying-wolf pronouncements, Adam Schiff was the front man. To have the extremely partisan, truth-challenged Schiff lead the Democrats’ impeachment effort almost guaranteed a declaration of a “witch hunt,” no matter how valid his arguments might be.
Three years of outrageous, exaggerated, over-the-top attacks on Trump by the Democrats and the media have essentially made all impeachment charges seem minimal and politically motivated.
All they can do now is double down with dire warnings of the destruction of democracy and the Constitution. How much lower can their credibility fall? Media actually could regain some credibility if they would just admit their bias: They hate Trump.
William Warner
High Point
Hypocritical Dems obsess over Trump
Democrats suffer from obsessive/compulsive disorder with their nonstop stalking, harassing, obstructing and slandering of President Trump. They need an intervention possibly in the form of legal prosecution. Who provides “oversight” for a seditious House of Representatives besides voters?
Vowing to continue to “investigate Trump” (read: create more fake bombshells), Democrats show all voters why they are unfit to represent our constitutional government. With all their energy consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome, they have no time for real issues affecting the country or their voters.
Their banana republic mentality creates the real threat to our form of government, rule of law and the Bill of Rights — proving again they are guilty of what they blame Republicans for. Their “thinking” voters are jumping ship for Republican candidates supporting America First policies, jobs, neighborhood safety and security, and common sense — including black Americans.
Our founders warned us that they had given us a government that requires honorable elected officials. That means honest, dedicated to truth, aligned with the original intent of our Constitution, and working for the best interest of the country and the people they represent.
Team Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler/Schumer fail miserably on all counts.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
Dogs likely to be used in vaping research
The News & Record has a highly selective social conscience. Usually race has to be involved. Animal cruelty doesn’t seem to matter, so you will probably decline to report that the Trump Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is going to study the effects of vaping using animals, most probably on beagles locked in cages with masks strapped to their faces.
All the sick and dead humans, and millions more who still vape, apparently aren’t enough for the CDC, and the vaping industry wants its profits. I am suggesting that the CDC hire Michael Vick as project manager, since he knows so much about torturing dogs to death, and our local ag-chem poisoner, Syngenta, might be able to provide technical information on killing dogs with toxins. Sounds like a match made in heaven, doesn’t it?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
A fallacious argument against GOP’s critics
Bruce Raynor’s argument (letter, “Prejudgment? Take a look in the mirror.”) commits the “tu quoque” fallacy. It is a logical error of relevance.
Whether Democrats are prejudiced is irrelevant to the positive claim of prejudice by Senate Republicans.
If I am a liar, and you lied, and if I were to call you a liar, then it wouldn’t do to rebut my claim by pointing out that I’m a liar.
You can still lie and be correctly called a liar — by liars and non-liars alike. So, Mr. Raynor has not defeated the positive assertion that “Senate Republicans have failed in their sworn commitment to impartial justice.”
Joshua Olsen
Greensboro
Senate on a string
We don’t have U.S. senators. We have puppets, and, given the puppeteer, that’s an exceedingly sad state of affairs.
Chip Bristol
Greensboro
N&R predictably buries Bolton vote
Once again, you did not let me down. Impeachment coverage has dominated page A1 for months. But where was the story of the Senate vote stopping Bolton and others from testifying ?
It was buried on A8, just past the two-page Rooms to Go ad. Way to go, N&R. Your bias in reporting remains alive and well.
David Williams
Greensboro
