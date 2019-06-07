Media may have riled anti-Pence protesters
Recently a letter to the editor asked why the vice president of the United States was met with protest on a recent visit to our city.
It could be because these people get their information from the mainstream media, which are usually pretty quick to condemn President Trump or Vice President Pence for anything.
Mr. Pence, a married man, will not have dinner alone with any woman other than his wife. And the national media make fun of him for this “antiquated” view!
Compare that with the mainstream media’s love affair with Bill Clinton, an accused sexual predator, whose defenders claim “all he did” was use his position and power to have an affair with a 21-year-old intern.
Incredibly, the Democratic Party used Clinton as a speaker for their 2016 convention — when one of their main themes was how they supported women!
I guess Bill Cosby was not available.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
In troubling times who will take stand?
Which side are you on?
“These are the times that try men’s souls,” wrote Thomas Paine of The Crisis in 1776.
Throughout our history, we have had to search our souls as a free people about our responsibilities.
In 1861, we fought the Civil War to preserve the Union and to end slavery. In 1964, the fight was for the civil rights of every American and Medicare for the health care of our aged.
Every Crisis has had persons who argued and fought for the status quo. These people have history’s condemnation. Now is no different.
Today, we are again in a Crisis of soul-searching. Today the fight is for the truth, social justice and the survival of our planet.
What is at risk is no less that our very existence as a people.
Truth is not based upon “alternative facts,” “fake news” or “trickle-down economics.”
Truth must be told and defended. Truth requires each of us to have the courage to speak up and to hold accountable those who will not support it.
Our nation can be better than it is today for everyone, including those who want to be here.
Which side are you on?
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
What do you do when traffic lights go out?
What to do at a traffic light that is not working? It is not an uncommon occurrence here in Greensboro to see a traffic light out. What should drivers do?
I thought we were supposed to treat it like a four-way stop, but I rarely see drivers doing that.
Kathy Bellows
Summerfield
Did they read it; if so, what do they think?
Today I called the offices of Congressmen Ted Budd and Mark Walker with a question: “Has the congressman read the Mueller report and if so what is the congressman’s position on the 10 instances citing obstruction of justice?”
The answer given from both offices was, “I don’t know if he has read it or what his position is.”
We pay our congressional delegation to do the work and oversight required to reach conclusions regarding criminal behavior in the executive office.
The report is required reading for every American, most especially those we put in office to protect the rule of law, the Constitution and our democracy.
Eleanor Herndon
Greensboro
Partisan school board slows indoctrination
As regards the partisan school board issue:
Many Republicans believe that the Democratic Party has an anti-American agenda, and that its teachers indoctrinate our children to be anti-capitalism, anti-patriotism and even anti-Christianity.
The long-term results of this indoctrination are increasingly clear as we approach the 2020 election. Some Democratic candidates are now brazenly socialist, and the rest are determined to bury America in debt as the welfare state grows.
The purpose of a partisan school board is to assist in identifying and avoiding further indoctrination.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
Trump seems to want to become a dictator
It is very sad to say, but I believe if President Trump had his way he would like to be a dictator over the United States, as Kim Jong Un is over North Korea.
Trump wants to suppress the free press. He would prefer state-run news. He has praised Kim, who is a ruthless dictator who murders those who oppose him and starves the people of North Korea.
Trump said Kim’s people “sit up at attention” when he speaks, and Trump said he wants “my people to do the same.”
Trump said he was joking following this comment.
Really? The president of the United States of America making a joke like this?
It is scary to think we have a president who wants to be a dictator.
Greg Clark
High Point