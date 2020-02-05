U.S. health care driven by wrong interests
Dr. Wayne Hale’s Jan. 31 letter regarding American health care is spot on: Our country’s system overall serves its residents poorly, while costing almost twice the cost of that in Britain and with complex and disputatious “barriers of deductibles, co-pays, (and) excessive out-of-pocket costs” and “intermediaries like insurers who don’t add value” to health care, but rather simply add time, expense, conflict and patient stress to the process.
Our health care is driven more by interests of shareholders and the bottom lines of insurance and pharmaceutical companies and less by actual results and performance of health care and its providers, whose duty is to do what it is in the best interests of patients.
Health care is not simply a market commodity ... it is different: The interest of the patient must come first. We can certainly do better in our country.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
Key to affordable care is better prevention
When it comes to affordable health care, most of the candidates miss the point.
If you make cholesterol medication affordable for all, there will be fewer admissions to emergency rooms for heart attacks.
If you make blood pressure medication affordable for all, there will be fewer admissions to emergency rooms for stroke.
If you make diabetic medication affordable for all, there will be fewer admissions to emergency rooms for congestive heart failure and emergency amputations.
Add to this the cost of ongoing care once, or if, the patients survive the condition. Ask any hospital CFO the cost of uninsured patients in the emergency room. These written-off costs get passed on to the rest of the medical clients.
According to Medicare and Medicaid (a rapidly diminishing source for the uninsured), most procedures won’t be paid for unless done by a doctor. Many of these same procedures can be accomplished by a registered nurse or physician’s assistant under a doctor’s orders. The key to financially sustainable health care does not lie in cutting services; it lies in providing better preventative medicine.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
Trump’s power recalls mobster intimidation
The U.S. Senate has now ensured that President Donald Trump will be politically acquitted even though they openly, if belatedly, acknowledged that he was wrong for requesting dirt on the person who at the time was his most likely opponent in the 2020 presidential election. So why did they do it?
Decades ago people feared the Mafia. Extortion was the name of the game. You got a business? A position? You wanna be safe? Then pay the dues and we’ll make sure nuttin’ bad happens to ya.
The public disliked the Mafia, but failure to pay “protection money” meant losing one’s business or position. In the current situation some senators feared that if they didn’t exonerate the president (i.e., pay their dues), they wouldn’t get the protection they needed — the support of the president’s popular base in their future political campaigns.
The more damaging side effect of their pooh-poohing a presidential request that a foreign power aid him in smearing a political opponent, however, was to take the political-dirty-tricks bar to a new all-time low.
They’re selling the nation’s electoral integrity down the drain, and their consciences along with it.
Joe Moran
Durham
GOP defers to Trump as if he were royalty
The Republicans in the Senate remind me of the Tories who, during the American Revolution, sided with and fought for the monarchy. The Tories supported the king, who they believed was ordained by God to govern and could do as he wished.
As we know, he sent his army to subjugate Americans who opposed tyranny and wanted freedom as well as a democracy. Now the Senate Republicans who are intent on protecting Trump have shown the same subservience as the royalist Tories to maintain their own status (monetary/political).
For those who have supported Trump and Republicans in Congress, I encourage you to pay attention to not what they say but to what they do regarding who benefits from their legislative actions on taxes, Social Security, health care costs (medication, Medicare) and the environment (water quality/contamination).
One final note: Just like Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which allowed monies from corporations and other undisclosed sources to influence and buy our elections, was a devastating blow to our democracy, the Senate Republicans have abdicated their constitutional responsibilities by blocking witnesses, which may well be the death knell for our U.S. Constitution and democracy.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
