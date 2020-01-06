Trump is speaking truth to media’s power
Frequent letter writer Gary Parker has it backward (“A free press is critical for a free country,” Jan. 2). I won’t personally attack Mr. Parker like other personal attacks I have seen in this paper. He has the absolute right to express his opinions and should.
Only, liberals want to silence conservatives because they (liberals) can’t make a logical counter argument. So I respectfully disagree with Mr. Parker’s premise that President Trump vilifies a free press.
The free press, as does Mr. Parker, has the absolute right to print whatever opinion as fact it chooses, like misleading headlines, quotes presented as facts with the words “according to sources” buried below and the use of selective negative words and phrases to slant the story, all following the anti-Trump narrative.
Freedom of the press is guaranteed. But President Trump also has the absolute right to not vilify it but to expose a sham for what it is. The free press has nearly unlimited power to shape public opinion. President Trump, as truth to that power, has forever exposed the abuse of that power, and nearly half of all Americans now believe the free press has little or no credibility in political reporting.
Yes, Mr. Parker, we do need a free press to protect democracy. Sadly, we don’t have it because they self-destructed to “get Trump.”
William Warner
High Point
I’m disabled, but I have never missed voting.
Voter ID should have been made a law long ago. We have to show an ID — and a lot of the time more than one — almost everywhere and voting is crucial. We must have totally honest elections for our country to be run correctly and fairly.
And I can’t see where race has anything to do with difficulty in voting. I have been disabled for many years and have had no vehicle for a few years and never had an aide. I am by myself in senior public housing.
Voting has been a big hardship for me for years but I have never missed an election. You get done what you want to get done.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Election will reveal the price of our soul
As in post-Civil War Reconstruction, Donald Trump surreptitiously stripped away America’s façade of benevolence. But Trump is not the premier concern when America, the “ideal,” confronts America, the “reality,” in a dark alley: We are.
Many who live in the real America — this leviathan of inequality and social injustice — understand, quite clearly, the resilient culture of perverse patriotism that breeds white nationalism, racism and intransigent ignorance. We have labored — across the demographic spectrum — daily in this fertile field of systemic hypocrisy.
Often we are compelled to sow the seeds of regressive politics in the spirit of compromise, or for survival’s sake; but we grow weary. We feel tired and beaten down by the psychological and sociological imperatives of a deviant nation predisposed toward lip service in matters of love, justice and mercy ... but we fight on.
Trump is the predictable albatross around America’s neck — the suppression of good intent in an America suffocated by the weeds of selective empathy, and the thorns of steroidal tribalism.
Again, like Faust, America stands at the crossroads ready to make a deal. But we must ask: How cheap is our soul?
In 2016, we bargained away something vital. Is it worth doing it again?
Andrea L. Jackson
High Point
Brown’s work, vision continue to pay off
On Jan. 2, there was a huge announcement concerning our Greensboro Aquatic Center. The National YMCA announced that Greensboro will be host to five of its national tournaments.
These tournaments will bring approximately $20 million in economic benefits to our area. A lot of people have come together to make this possible.
This is the result of Greensboro Coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown’s vision to build the swim center. Congratulations also go to our City Council for seeing the value of the swim center. Matt also has a goal of teaching every second-grade student in our public schools to swim. He is doing this with private funds.
Matt is truly outstanding in his vision and ability to get things done.
Keep in mind, he is also managing the construction of our magnificent new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
He is amazing! We are so lucky to have him in Greensboro.
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
The writer is president of the The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
