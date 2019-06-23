Another crackpot idea for liberals to support
Debate on H.R. 40 (Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act) has begun in the U.S. House.
If it (likely) passes, it will mercifully die in the U.S. Senate. Most certainly, it will become a Democratic presidential candidate litmus test. Mainstream news media, TV and print, are gearing up to push it and condemn all who oppose it. Virtually all universities will support reparations, as they have pushed every crackpot, politically correct idea that ever infected the academic mind.
A few weeks ago, I suggested that we must grieve for those wonderful, greatest generation, World War II veterans who are passing, and then grieve for us, a pale shadow of what America used to be. Sadly, I had no earthly idea of just how pale and weak and sick that shadow had become.
Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country. Did we ever have such leaders?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Liberals dominate the News & Record
I don’t know what planet the author of the June 18 Counterpoint, “If anything, N&R panders to the right,” hails from, but to say that the News & Record panders to the right is certainly out of this world.
Mr. Gervasi claims to be a moderate, but his column exhibits all the characteristics of your typical intolerant liberal, by labeling anyone whose opinions differ from his as “erroneous” and “making no sense.” Then after stating that “name calling is not productive,” he proceeds to insult the very few conservative columnists that the News & Record will publish. Any honest assessment would show that liberal-minded columnists dominate the pages of the News & Record. In fact, the editorial board has stated that its position is left-leaning and progressive. It also has one of the easiest jobs in the city. Just scour the pages of The Washington Post, reprint any number of the numerous negative articles about the president and voila, you have the latest edition.
Charlie Lohr
Oak Ridge
Multilingualism should be praised
Charles Davenport Jr. (“It is the immigrants’ responsibility to learn English,” Ideas, June 16) writes as if he signed up for a foreign language and flunked the course. Who wouldn’t want to speak the native language of a Latin American who is working on one’s roofing? My nephews in Texas learned at an early age to speak Spanish. If only I had!
Mr. Davenport criticizes Jay Matthews of The Washington Post (“Half of the world is bilingual. What’s America’s problem?” May 3) for pointing out the fact that “only 20% of Americans can converse in two or more languages, compared with 56% of Europeans.” “Voluntary linguistic promiscuity,” Mr. Davenport wrote.
Forty-one years ago my husband, Horst, was the only one in his family who had immigrated to the U.S. from Germany. Most of his family did not speak English. I wanted to understand them so I enrolled in German language classes. Two and a half years later, I had earned a fluency certificate. Today I am not as fluent as I would like to be in German or English. Horst reads English, his second language, faster than I do. His nephews in Germany are now fluent in English. One speaks French, also.
Let us applaud foreign language teachers and physicians who learn Latin!
Judy Stierand
Whitsett
Much more online ...
At greensboro.com you’ll find:
- The chance to comment on letters, editorials and columns.
- A link for submitting your own letter to the editor.
- The latest News & Record editorials as well as archives of earlier editorials.
- The staff blog of Allen Johnson (“Thinking Out Loud”) and an assortment of state, local and national columnists.
Click on the Menu tab in the upper right then the Opinion tab to join the conversation.