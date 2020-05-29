Gov. Cooper should stand his ground
As a constituent, I support Gov. Cooper’s stance on protecting the people of North Carolina regarding the stages of opening businesses. Trump is trying to browbeat our governor to give in to the “anti-mask” GOP for the Republican National Convention in August. I urge him not to give in.
No matter what plan the Republicans present to him to ensure that they will respect safety, they cannot be trusted. The people working at the venue will be innocent North Carolinians and Republicans coming from all over the nation will ignore social distancing and the wearing of masks because they mock these actions every day on social media and on TV as being “politically correct” and not a measure of safety.
I implore Gov. Cooper to reject the RNC coming to Charlotte in August. The health and safety of our state depends on it.
Debra Reynolds
Greensboro
Congress needs to do its business in person
After 231 years, the U.S. House of Representatives is about to allow both proxy and remote voting — without the 435 members being required to be “present” in the chamber. The House Democratic majority leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is wrong when he claims it is not a “revolutionary” change. It is.
A change in House rules cannot amend the Constitution, which states in Article I, Section 5: A majority (218) of the House shall constitute “a quorum to do business.” The shift will dramatically change the optics, and the clout, of the legislative branch. From now on, individual representatives who are present at the Capitol will be allowed to cast proxy votes for as many as 10 absent House members scattered all over the country. But “being there” is essential.
Working from home while not physically present in the Capitol will play into the hands of those promoting autocratic rule from the White House. Republican Senate leader McConnell will hold the 100-member Senate in session. The field of action will be conceded to Trump. “Reformist” changes in the rules of Congress — such as continuing amendments to the Senate filibuster rule — can have far-reaching consequences far beyond what was anticipated. They are seldom temporary.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer is a former chief legislative assistant to the Senate Democratic majority whip.
Is what nation needs now more quackery?
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, some people less insightful than columnist Romaine Worster (May 24) think we desperately need more safety masks and gloves, effective viral tests and, apparently, toilet paper. But the truth-teller among us delivers this admonishment: What we really need is more — wait for it — duck whistles.
Dave Stroble
Burlington
IRS letter actually is veiled campaign mail
Today I received a letter in which the return address on the envelope showed it was from the IRS. In place of a stamp, it said “Postage and Fees Paid Internal Revenue Service.”
Wow! A check? No! A campaign mailing supporting the president. In the letter, the president lets me know, as if I didn’t, that it was none other than he who signed into law the CARES Act which gave my wife and me, 10 days ago, an Economic Impact Payment of $2,400.
Why did my taxes pay for this letter? Why wasn’t this paid for by the Republican National Committee or some such group?
It’s outrageous that the president would do this, but at least it supports the post office!
Bill West
Oak Ridge
Landfill staff has been courteous and helpful
During this period of self-quarantining due to COVID-19, we have taken advantage of the extra time at home to do quite a bit of work in our yard. We have made numerous trips to the White Street Landfill to take yard waste and also to get several loads of mulch. Apparently, so have lots of other Greensboro families. The number of cars, trucks and trailers has been impressive each time we have visited there.
We have been so impressed and appreciative of everyone who works there. All employees, from the clerks at the check-in station to the workers at the various areas, have been nothing but friendly, helpful and courteous. Just wanted to thank all of the essential workers at the White Street Landfill for their hard work.
Brenda Keys
Greensboro
Biden keeps getting a pass on a racist words
With the latest racist statement by Joe Biden, we find ourselves watching the mainstream media, including this publication, do its duty by protecting him from any sense of accountability. From Obama being an “articulate black,” to putting “y’all back in chains,” to the “Indians working in the 7-11s,” to “you ain’t black,” many others have suffered worst consequences for less.
The Democrats’ presumptive nominee gets a free pass. Any bets his vice-presidential choice will definitely be a black woman to assuage growing discontent within the community?
Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
