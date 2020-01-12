Let’s awaken to face the looming crisis
The Jan. 7 edition of “NC Policy Watch” addressed the devastating impact of current policies contrary to traditional conservatism, including those that deny basic science (“Greed and instant gratification rule the day”).
One impact, author Rob Schofield notes, is “the metastasizing and increasingly dire environmental situation — most recently evidenced by the calamitous, continent-altering wildfires in Australia.”
As one with metastatic cancer, I noted the adjective “metastasizing,” an apt choice of words. Though currently stable, I live in the terrifying shadow of further metastasis: a creeping spread that threatens to kill after it delivers pain, reduced capacity and altered lifestyle.
Such is the threat of climate change. And similarly, facing the danger and accepting the “treatment” can slow its progress.
Schofield is optimistic: “The tragedy in all of this, of course, is that healthy human instincts like empathy, love and concern for the future haven’t gone anywhere. Most Americans still harbor what Lincoln called the ‘better angels of our nature.’”
Unfortunately, as in other dark historical periods, far too many have been stifled and/or drowned out by a cacophony of hucksters and scaremongers masquerading as conservative politicians, preachers and “thought leaders.”
May we awaken to the danger and act accordingly.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
Let’s put saving lives over saving tobacco
In the News & Record on Dec. 24, an article mentioned North Carolina spends less than 2.3% of the CDC recommendation of $99 million to reduce the health harms caused by tobacco and a subsequent editorial was critical of the paltry amount.
For several years, during which the admirable Health and Wellness Commission was in operation, North Carolina spent more than 15% of the CDC recommendation.
Perhaps the politicians who make spending decisions believe if we spent more, North Carolina’s role in tobacco farming and manufacturing would suffer. Once the “king” in our state economy, tobacco farming and manufacturing have seen immense slippage. Before the tobacco farm buyout in 2004, North Carolina had more than 12,000 tobacco farms, decreased to 1,294 in 2018.
The dollar output in 2018 was $731 million, just 5.7% of the total agriculture value, far behind that of poultry and hogs. In 1992, tobacco manufacturing employed 80,762 workers, reduced to 42,531 in 2012, and likely fewer now.
Deaths in North Carolina attributable to smoking exceed 14,000 annually, and reducing that should be a higher priority than protecting the dwindling importance of tobacco farming and processing.
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Anti-Semitism uptick is happening here, too
The rise in the number of cases of anti-Semitic incidents in our country has puzzled and saddened many thoughtful, fair-minded citizens.
Unfortunately, Greensboro and North Carolina have not been exempt from this scourge.
Simple logic dictates that all people, particularly those who have been persecuted or discriminated against in the past, would have a profound sense of empathy for the Jewish people in view of the egregious atrocities that they were subjected to at the hands of the Nazis some 80 years ago. The Holocaust museums in different parts of the world are a vivid manifestation of this suffering.
The Jewish people in Greensboro and in so many places in the world have been exemplary citizens. Their philanthropy and generosity are ubiquitous in our city.
The city has expressed its appreciation by naming roads, hospitals, schools, libraries and other institutions throughout Greensboro after its Jewish benefactors. Similar examples abound in other cities.
The above narrative should convince all concerned citizens that anti-Semitism has no place in our society. This argument must, of course, extend to people of all races, national origins, religions and colors. There must be an end to discrimination of all kinds without any excuses or delay.
Our national leaders and people in responsible positions — police officers, judges, clergy, teachers, elected officials — bear a heavy responsibility to realize this urgent need and lead the way through bold public statements and actions.
Suresh Chandra
Greensboro
How far will we allow Trump and Co. to go?
How long are we going to let Trump, McConnell and Graham pervert and twist the United States Constitution?
How fair is the trial when the jury announces the verdict before hand?
Is there anyone in the country under the illusion that this will be fair?
Trump, McConnell and Graham sold their souls long ago. All that’s left is the empty black hole.
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
