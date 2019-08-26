Trump’s (in)actions on guns speak the loudest
It is laughable to hear President Trump backtrack on previous suggestions that he would support some meaningful gun control by now emphasizing that the problem with gun violence is largely related to mental health. Among the first Trump administration acts was eliminating an Obama administration policy that required the Social Security Administration to report information that banned gun sales to disability-payment recipients who were found incapable of managing their own benefits due to mental impairment.
Note the higher bar, requiring a considerably greater severity of mental illness, than simply finding that the recipient is merely unable to work due to mental impairment.
God forbid that U.S. gun manufacturers/sellers lose access to this market. It is estimated to be 75,000, on top of the loss of potential customers of more than half that number from gun deaths annually. I’ll leave it at that.
Deborah Maury
Greensboro
Plainly and simply, we need to eat less meat
“Climate Change Threatens World Food Supply” was the lead story in recent newspapers, prompted by the release of a summary report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, staffed by more than 100 experts from 52 countries.
The report details how climate change is threatening our world’s food and water supplies — turning arable land to desert, degrading soil and raising the frequency of devastating weather conditions — concluding that avoiding wholesale starvation and mass migrations requires fundamental changes in current animal agriculture and land management practices.
The conclusions of the IPCC report match Oxford University’s in 2017 and Chatham House’s in 2015. A 2010 U.N. report blames animal agriculture for 19% of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of freshwater use and 38% of land use. All reports recommend a massive shift to plant-based eating.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products must be replaced by vegetables, fruits and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources.
Our next visit to the supermarket provides a superb starting point.
Rick Harris
Greensboro
How far could word police go? A long way.
I read in News & Record that the annual Dixie Classic Fair was started in 1882 in Winston Salem. The City Council is now proceeding to change the name because the word Dixie was said to be racist by some people. So sad ... no more Dixie cups.
With all that’s going on in that city, our state and our country, those politicians devote time and a lot of tax dollars to this! While Rome burns the politicians fiddle. God help us all.
With this as a threshold for the word, name, monument, history “police,” next they may demand changing Washington and Lee to Dick and Jane, the Washington Monument to Palookaville Monument (I understand the younger generation has no idea who Joe Palooka was), Washington, D.C., to Gotham, D.C., South Carolina to Kind of Carolina, and away we go!
Not the least last: The city was named in part for Maj. Joseph Winston, a slave owner in the 1700s. How about changing city name to just Salem?
Oops, that won’t work. It’s the brand name of cigarettes that killed millions and a town that drowned “witches.” I could go on, but who cares other than little ole me and a few witches.
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
Garbage sits there, no one picks it up
After more than 45 years of garbage pickup from Republic Services, the service has gotten sloppy and my garbage is not being picked up.
I called them once about it, but it seems the customer has to continue to call every week in order to get the garbage picked up, and if you don’t do that you have to pay for the pickup anyway. I would think a reputable service would check on these things if a customer has had a problem.
I don’t think the customer should have to call every week to obtain services they have paid for, but this seems to be the thoughts of Republic Services. So now they expect me to pay for services not rendered because I did not feel I should have to call to remind them every month to pick up my garbage.
I would think that after 40-plus years of picking up my garbage, they should be able to remember to do it, especially when it was sitting by the road on garbage day.
Nancy Harrelson
Jamestown