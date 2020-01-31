U.S. life expectancy still is less than peers
It’s good news that life expectancy in the U.S. increased by 0.1% after three straight years of decline. A decrease in cancer-related deaths is the major contributor, but deaths by drug overdose also decreased for the first time in 28 years.
However, suicide deaths increased and are twice that of Britain. Also disappointing is the fact that we continue to trail similarly wealthy nations by more than two years of expected life. They spend an average of 8.8% of GNP on health care while we spend 16.9%. We continue to get poorer outcomes despite spending nearly twice as much.
A recent Commonwealth report attributes this to a “very inadequate primary care system.” The difference is that our peer nations have national health systems that spend their money where it is most effective, i.e., making basic care available to everyone without the barriers of deductibles, co-pays or excessive out-of-pocket costs.
Risk factors, such as depression, can be detected and treated to prevent expensive emergency responses and hospitalizations. Medicare for All would curtail spending on intermediaries like insurers who don’t add value and instead spend the savings where they are most effective for improving health.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
Removing Trump will hurt democracy
Democrats ( Jan. 22) want the Senate to oust Trump “to protect our democracy.” That’s rich. Democrats and their mainstream media confederates snickered flippantly that Republicans might not accept Hillary as president; the Democrats’ “leadership,” mainstream media and many of your letter writers never accepted that 63 million voters elected Trump president. That’s 18 million more votes than Bill Clinton got in 1992.
Before Mueller’s investigation, Democrats and mainstream media subjected us to a strident stream of salacious rumors and anonymous tips. Twenty-five million dollars and two years later, Mueller didn’t find treason — or anything else.
Finally (!) Democrats discover an unseemly discussion between President Trump and the Ukrainians and impeach him. Yea! Now you excoriate Sen. Burr ( Jan. 29) because he does not see sufficient grounds to remove Trump. I thought Obama was far more impeachable than Trump with his issuance of executive orders and “waiving” the enforcement of laws he opposed, routinely flouting his duty to execute the laws faithfully.
The Republicans’ impeachment of Clinton was petty and childish. Ditto for Democrats impeaching Trump. This is not trivial; removing Trump from office will make every president a target whenever the other party has control in Congress. That is a risk to democracy.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Prejudgment? Take a look in the mirror.
Renee Wilson (letter, Jan. 28) wrote that “Republicans placed their hands in the air and swore to God to do impartial justice: They lied, every revolting, disgusting one of them.” Can she please tell me which Democrats that statement does not also apply to?
Has Sen. Charles Schumer not expressed sentiments of prejudgment in advance of each and every stage of the current process in his press interviews? When the Democrats constantly express hope for four Republican senators to agree to vote for witnesses, does that not say they are sure the 47 Democratic senators have already prejudged? When Wilson wrote her comments before the president’s defense was completed and before the question-and-answer session began, had she not already prejudged?
Impartial justice? Just asking.
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro
Palestinians reject abusive relationship
If a person sought escape from an abusive relationship, only a few misguided people would tell them they were “sad and pathetic” for accepting ongoing abusive demands as a condition for staying in that relationship. Yet that is what Jared Kushner told Palestinians recently when they rejected the “peace plan” dictated to them by the Trump and Netanyahu administrations. While there is certainly much to criticize in the Palestinian government — as there is also in the governments of the U.S. and Israel — the Palestinian people I know are anything but “sad and pathetic.”
They are strong, resilient and creative, and have the “long patience” to find a far better outcome for their situation than the sad and pathetic offering of the “deal of the century.”
Max L. Carter
Greensboro
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the March 3 primary. Here are the criteria:
Length: 200 words.
Substance: The candidate’s most relevant qualifications for the job and stances on the issues are more interesting and useful to readers than recitations of his or her resume.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Deadline: Feb. 21.
Finally, letter-writing campaigns are unacceptable. Each letter must be based on the writer’s own words and initiative.
