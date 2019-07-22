It’s time for Americans to look into the mirror
It is time to take stock of who you are. To stand in front of the mirror and look deeply into your soul.
That’s what I realized last week as I watched videos of the crowd in Greenville respond to the president’s vitriol with angry faces and fists, chanting “Send her back.”
As the “leader of the free world” baited all who were there to despise duly elected members of Congress because they have different political views than his.
Is this America? An American president siccing one American on another — and my fellow Americans so easily manipulated and marching into his darkness?
I believe, like Ralph Waldo Emerson, that what is innermost in you will eventually become the outermost of you. That’s why it’s time to know who you are, regardless of political affiliation or viewpoints. Because, if you don’t know who you are — and whether you believe in America’s promise and values and its constitution — you may find yourself steamrolled by a mob or someone who incites you to believe that “those” people are bad or unworthy or un-American.
And that’s when you’ll be grateful that you did your homework ahead of time.
You, too, senators and congressmen!
Patricia Gray
Jamestown
Republicans lost moral standing in Greenville
President Trump recently tweeted that the four female U.S representatives “who originally came from countries whose governments are some of the worst, most corrupt and inept countries anywhere in the world are now loudly telling us how to run our government.”
Well, someone has to tell this current occupant of the White House how it should be run because clearly Trump doesn’t know how to run the government.
Anyway, No. 1, three of the four women are originally from the United States, and the fourth one came to the United States as a child. Further proof that Trump rarely knows what he’s talking about.
Then he says they should go back to where they came from. I think he means Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota and New York. He at least should know New York isn’t a foreign country, but who knows? He does appear from his irrational words to be getting a little frazzled.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Trump isn’t a racist. Really? Saying, “Go back to where you came from,” is the shameful cliché of a racist. Proving that Donald Trump, without a doubt, is our racist in chief.
Whatever moral ascendency the GOP had with the American people ended Wednesday night in Greenville, N.C.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Foreign aid can help to prevent extremism
The U.S. is allocating so much money to defense. Yes, it is crucial to have a secure military; however, the issue is people are fighting for extremist groups out of desperation. In Somalia, people are joining the terrorist group Al-Shabaab not because they agree with what the group is fighting for, but because it’s the only way to survive. In exchange for their service, extremist groups will often provide the soldiers and their families with either food or enough money to get food.
If we invested the money wisely, we would not have nearly as much conflict and the need for a large defense budget. We can alleviate potential threats to U.S. security while making a sound investment that is beneficial to both parties.
The International Affairs budget (hardly 1% of our federal budget), lifts people out of extreme poverty, allows for the opportunity for self-sufficiency and helps to create consumers. As poverty rates drop, it creates more consumers of U.S. goods. Assisting countries to develop improves U.S. national security because poverty causes instability in governments and communities.
This instability allows for authoritarian regimes to rise up and take control, as we have observed with terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Sudan and Somalia.
Sarah Clark
Greensboro
Too much government in government today
Politicians have jobs; they work all day at the business of government.
Running the country has become the will of the elected. Where is the will of the people? Where are our ideas?
It seems as if all of our dreams for a better country have been tromped over by the machines we put into office.
Is it a power thing?
Maybe we the people need to simplify the runners of our government by electing “real” persons, not puffed-up clowns!
Vicky Allison
Greensboro