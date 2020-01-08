Trump is stumbling toward a new war
The large-brained stable genius in the White House seems to be bungling his way toward war with Iran. He was told not to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal by Gens. Mattis and McMaster, all of our allies, the United Nations and NATO, but his hate for anything Obama won out.
He trashed the agreement and crippled Iran with sanctions. They retaliated, he retaliated, and here we go again.
Now our president has tweeted that we may target some cultural sites in Iran, a violation of the international laws of war. Our armed forces would be required to disobey. Do we really want to join the destroyers of humankind’s architectural and cultural legacy?
Remember the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan by the Taliban and the leveling of St. Elijah’s Monastery, one of the oldest Christian sites in Iraq, by the Islamic State? Is this what we have become under this morally and mentally sick man?
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
Trump makes it clear: There’s a new sheriff.
President Trump probably didn’t inform the Democrats ahead of time about the plan to kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani because he was afraid they would leak it, or he didn’t want to be accused of distracting or obstructing them from their three-year quest of impeachment.
Obama is gone. Now there’s a new sheriff in town.
I guess the Democrats think that if Trump had given them a heads-up and a little time they could raise another $150 billion; it worked so well before.
If you are paralyzed with fear of retaliation for taking out the No. 1 terrorist in the world, hide in your closet and wait for the all-clear from other Americans who are willing to serve and die to keep your sorry butt safe. Remember, freedom isn’t free.
David Burke
Greensboro
Correlation does not equate to causation
Harvey Herman’s response (Jan. 5) to Sam Howe’s letter (Dec. 31) concerning “strict” voter ID laws is based upon a common mistake. Correlation does not equal causation.
Correlation answers the what, but not the why. It is the latter question that is begging to be answered. There can be many reasons certain groups may choose not to vote when tighter voter identification rules are in place. As I do not know the answer to that question I will leave it up to you (the royal you) to answer.
The same analysis can be applied to Billy Ball’s commentary on school discipline (Jan. 5). Why? Again there can be many reasonable and factual explanations, but not correlation.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Enact immediate penalties for killings
In view of our seemingly feckless efforts to get a handle on those who view life as valueless, I have the following suggestion: As soon as the next homicide occurs — and we are as certain as we can be regarding the perpetrator — at least one of our judges should clear his calendar, try the individual first thing in the morning, pass sentence and send the person to jail.
I am convinced that a very large part of this insanity is because nothing happens to establish in the mind of one to consider the consequences because they are miles down the road. I mean, there is bail, months or years before a trial and, well, you get the picture.
And why do we not take steps to make gangs at least feel unwelcome in our community? It should be painfully obvious that political correctness isn’t working and wagging your finger is not very frightening. I categorically reject sob stories about poverty and “neighborhoods” as causes for murder.
I know all about poverty and it should be a motivating force to pursue something better, not a reason to resign oneself to “Well, that’s how it is.”
No, it isn’t. Is this really the best we can do??
Rich Carrera
Greensboro
Here’s why I find it hard to trust Trump
I had been trying to compose a letter to the editor about the lack of trust I have in the president, but to no avail.
But when reading the Opinion page on Jan. 6, I found the perfect article by Max Boot of The Washington Post. I am copying direct words from his article in the hope that more people can read them and understand the need to vote in this next election for a trustworthy and capable new president:
“One can only hope that at this moment of peril the United States would be led by sober, experienced leaders presiding over a well-oiled national security decision-making process. But that is clearly not what we have. Many experts have long feared how Trump would react in a genuine, no-kidding crisis. We are about to find out.”
Cindy Sullivan
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.