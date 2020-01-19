Thank goodness Dems are working to save us
I was thrilled when Democrats impeached Trump. They convinced me that every second he was in office posed a threat to democracy and national security. I was glad they decided to forego the laws and rules for speed’s sake.
But I don’t understand the delay to wait until after vacation and holidays. Hope they enjoyed them, because I’m a total wreck, thinking of all the doom and gloom that could happen in the lost time.
I hope they can pass a bill to require Trump to wear a bodycam. And I think the idea of letting Nancy Pelosi decide how the Senate is run and of revoking Trump’s executive privilege is a brilliant idea. Glad they don’t let the Constitution get in the way. They can always come back later and swear to uphold it.
Finally, since Pelosi is filled with nothing but love, I hope Trump will extend a olive branch to the Democratic leader and add her to his team.
He can have a luncheon in her honor and appoint her to a lifetime position as the Ambassador of Love .
David Burke
Greensboro
Trump’s falsehoods just keep on coming
Our president has now made more than 15,500 “misstatements of fact,” their average growing from about six per day to more than 14. We know these “misstatements of fact” are the real fake news because they’re caught on camera or in tweets.
The problem has always been not the lies themselves, but their consequences: the crooks, incompetents, sycophants and bigots hired or appointed while “adults in the room” are dismissed; the tariffs we pay exceeding our tax refunds; our allies insulted or spurned while dictators are praised and rewarded; decent politicians slandered with whole-cloth accusations; lies about the Mueller report, the FBI, intelligence agencies, the whistleblower whose every charge was substantiated by the “perfect” phone conversation; the falsely maligned process of the impeachment investigation; and weather, water, air pollution, and almost anything else concerning science.
Our president doubles his lies, and Republican stalwarts parrot them and invent more. Our commander in chief, creating political obfuscation by realizing what he lied about Obama intending, ordered the assassination of an obvious enemy but botched creating a credible, consistent lie to justify the deed. And we “never Drumpfers” are supposed to respect the people who applaud this fraud and chicanery.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Make affordability of electricity a factor
As a fixed-income older adult, I manage my monthly expenses down to every nickel and penny. Although the affordability of electricity isn’t a charge of the N.C. Utilities Commission, it is important for the commission to take into consideration the fact that fixed-income seniors do not have the ability to shoulder regular rate hikes.
I do appreciate the fact that this year’s rate hike request by Duke Carolinas did not include a monthly service charge. But fixed-income retirees and limited-income households will have a difficult time keeping pace with this year’s increase and other grid spending that will be billed back to us.
I look forward to learning more about the company’s proposed stakeholder groups on low income. As it stands, our backs are against the wall when it comes to continually rising electricity costs.
Robert C. Gerken
Greensboro
The writer is a member of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature and an AARP volunteer.
Of course general had blood on his hands
Gen. Suleimani’s assassination was justified — he had “blood on his hands.” This idea, parroted by pundits, politicians and writers of letters to the editor (who can’t seem to summon up an original thought on the matter), means “to have responsibility for someone’s death.”
Surprise! That’s a general’s job. Generals command armies; armies kill people. (You thought armies were formed for humanitarian purposes?)
Notable American generals who have or had blood on their hands include Petraeus, McChrystal, Westmoreland, MacArthur, Eisenhower, Pershing, Grant, Lee and Washington.
So Suleimani was just doing his job. But, unlike the American good guys listed above, he was a bad guy because he had American blood on his hands (no matter that those Americans were ready to have Irani blood on their hands). The blood on the good guys’ hands is OK because it was Afghani, Iraqi, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, French and British. (In a few cases it was American — Confederate, Union and Native — but c’est la guerre!)
Additionally, most, if not all, U.S. presidents to date have or had blood on their hands.
Want to limit bloodshed? Have these boys lay down their swords and shields and study war no more.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
