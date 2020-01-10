Marking the right for women to vote
The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, making it possible for women to vote. This accomplishment was not simple, quick or easy.
The first meeting was held in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 1848. Seventy-two years later, after thousands of women and men, black and white, marched, protested, sacrificed family and financial resources and in many cases were imprisoned and even died, women won the right to vote.
By summer 1920, 35 states had ratified the amendment; only one vote was needed and two states remained: North Carolina and Tennessee. After a special called session of the N.C. legislature and a long, hot summer of work by the Equal Suffrage Association of North Carolina, the bill failed. The suffragists were down to the final state. While the Tennessee Senate voted to ratify, the House was split. On the morning of the third reading of the bill, a young legislator received a letter from his mother, a widow with three young children at home, in which she wrote “vote for suffrage.”
One woman and one courageous legislator changed history. No one has been given the vote. Every segment of our population had to fight for this sacred right and the struggle continues.
Willie Taylor
Greensboro
Global warming is a very real disaster
When you see a disaster unfolding and nobody listens, what happens?
Karen Cobb, a professor in Earth and atmospheric sciences at Georgia Tech, recently was on Christmas Island, home of the world’s largest ring-shaped coral reef, about 1,300 miles south of Hawaii. As a climate scientist, she was collecting coral skeletons to produce estimates of past ocean temperatures. This is something she has done for more than 20 years and in recent years she had witnessed about 85% of the island’s reef system perish due to rising ocean temperatures.
With Donald Trump’s victory, she knew the environment was in great danger worldwide. Trump was a global warming skeptic. More money in his pocket. The same for the Koch brothers. When you see a danger and nobody listens, what happens? A worldwide calamity.
Can we stop global warming? Probably not. But we can slow it down. It will take all of us working together. What kind of legacy do you want to leave your grandchildren or great-grandchildren? What will they say about their grandpa or grandma? Global warming is all around you. It is very real.
Leon Yow
Asheboro
Want to play ukulele? We’re here to help.
I was glad to see the article about a Gibsonville school holding ukulele classes for the elementary students (Jan. 6). I just want to point out that are also opportunities for young adults through seniors to play ukuleles with the Triad Ukulele Club of North Carolina. We accept all levels from beginners to advanced.
Playing with others is how you get better, make more friends and have a happier life. There are no dues; membership is free. Please visit our web page at www.triadukulele.com for full information, a calendar and registration.
David Hill
Greensboro
The writer is president of the Triad Ukulele Club.
Which type are you? A Maker or a Taker?
There are two kinds of people in the world: those who think there are two kinds of people in the world and those who don’t.
Another way to describe two kinds of people is to divide them into “Makers” and “Takers.” The Makers are considered to be the wealthy and the leaders of corporations which provide goods and services and create jobs. Takers are the working class, the unemployed, union members, government employees and the like.
The last few decades has seen these roles reversed. The economy is now powered by people who have to work two and sometimes three jobs to make ends meet, even in a period of historically low unemployment. They have become the Makers. At the same time, wealthy people and corporations received enormous tax cuts, but they denied workers their fair share of the gains. Regulations protecting workers and the environment have been rolled back, and bailouts are being paid to agribusinesses hurt by the trade war. They have become the Takers.
I suggest a different division: those who want to change the direction we are going and those who don’t. I am in the first group. What about you?
Charlie Muehl
Asheville
Trump is attempting a perilous strategy
The U.S. attack that killed Iran’s top military commander, Qassim Suleimani, was yet (in this independent voter’s opinion) another ploy to divert attention from President Trump’s many problems. As the impeachment process drags on and the Ukrainian debacle is yet to be resolved, what better way is there than orchestrating a “war scenario” directed by our president who hopes it plays out so he comes out looking like a super-patriotic hero, since his tenure in office has been (and will always be) all about him.
He is playing a dangerous game, but at what cost?
Herb Stark
Mooresville
