Shareholders cover Duke’s political giving
While I certainly respect the opinion shared in a recent letter zeroing in on Duke Energy and North Carolina’s energy future (“Lawmakers should counter Duke’s power,” Dec. 8), it’s full of misconceptions.
I’d specifically like to address the claim about the company’s political contributions.
Duke Energy is proud to make charitable contributions in the communities where we live, work and serve, as well as to participate in public discourse on important policy matters that affect our customers and our company. The dollars used to fund these efforts are currently, and will continue to be, funded by shareholders — not customers — in accordance with the law.
Many special-interest organizations also participate in this public process for the benefit of North Carolina energy consumers. Groups advocating solar, wind, electric vehicle transportation and other emerging technologies are adept at advancing their singular focus.
However, Duke Energy’s unique position as a regulated utility requires us to seek solutions that balance all of these interests and serve customers equitably, reliably and affordably.
North Carolina’s clean energy goals will be better met through collaboration and problem-solving, and we’re looking forward to having that dialogue.
Davis Montgomery
Greensboro
The writer is a community relations manager for Duke Energy.
Dems, again, are grasping at straws
Having come up empty-handed with the Mueller report and the “impeachment inquiry” led by the clown Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Jerry Nadler, his left-wing, Trump-hating “law professors” and their media allies are now trying to convince the public that presidents may be impeached for what they were thinking at the time their non-criminal acts were not committed.
Consider this from the House Judiciary Committee’s Report released Dec. 7: “The question is not whether the president’s conduct could have resulted from permissible motives. It is whether the president’s real reasons, the ones in his mind at the time, were legitimate.”
And here I thought Orwell’s “1984” was a work of fiction. Welcome to the Animal Farm.
It’s starting to look as if the Democrats are worried about what John Durham found in Italy and are scrambling to come up with a way to short-circuit the report.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Trump will triumph only if we allow him
Today in America the would-be destroyers of democracy are clearly defined. Like the snake in the garden, they are twisting the intent of their egomaniacal actions while dismantling the rule of law established by our forefathers.
Defining patriotism as a mindless allegiance to the president, instead of the Constitution, they verbally brutalize those professionals who bravely defend it.
They wrap themselves in the flag to garner grass-roots support, yet their domestic and foreign policies weaken America’s national security and strength at home and aboard. Certain Christian leaders have even deemed this president as “chosen by God to lead the United States.”
History will, however, prove Mr. Trump to be more a Sabbatai Zevi than a Christ.
The future of America is presently in the citizenry’s hands. Reject the Trump administration and keep democracy strong, or keep enjoying the reality television and lose our most precious gift.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” (Edmund Burke)
Is “The Trump Show” really worth the price of admission?
John Dickey
Greensboro
Trump is anointed? Where’s his epiphany?
Once again the idea is being touted that Donald Trump is “anointed” by God.
People who believe this use figures from the Bible who were criminals, came to believe in Jesus, changed their ways and went on to do good deeds and to become holy.
Then there is President Trump, who has been in office for three years.
He continues to lie daily, destroy, divide, do what’s in his best interests, take money from the NRA instead of trying to make significant changes for gun control, and on and on.
After saying he would, he now refuses to show his tax returns. Why? He builds walls.
Where is Trump’s epiphany?
Those figures in the Bible that these people quote changed! There are no changes in Trump.
If anything, he keeps getting worse!
Wake up, people! You are just as delusional as Trump himself.
If anyone “anointed” Trump, it was the devil himself.
Peggy Delisi
High Point
