This stinkin’ shutdown needs shutting down
Come on, America, get back out there and do as our president wants: Protest against those liberal governors who want to save our lives.
Tell ’em to let us return to being true Americans. COVID-19 ain’t nothin’. It’s no worse than the flu.
Follow Trump’s lead. He don’t need no mask and he’s healthy.
Who ya gonna believe, the only one who can make America great again, or that clown college graduate Fauci?
Trump says there are enough tests for all Americans; I know he would not lie to us.
All we gotta do is take hydroxychloroquine and the virus will disappear like magic.
Pastor Gerald O. Glenn said we didn’t need no social distancing and I will follow him to see my Lord.
I’ve also read that God told Pastor Tony Spell in Louisiana to defy the COVID-19 ban. See? That’s livin’ proof that America is a God-fearing nation and He believes we are actin’ like babies.
While we’re crowded together, dancin’ and hollerin’, let’s put blame where blame is due. Protest against China.
I ain’t heard a single liberal put the blame on those people. It’s all their fault, kinda …but let’s not let up on Clinton and Obama either.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Recent election fraud in N.C. involved GOP
I would like to respond to Tom Heiple’s recent letter (April 16) about clearing the voter rolls of obsolete registrations and deceased citizens; of course, this needs to done.
The problem is that Mr. Heiple’s letter stated that it is because of Democratic abuses that mandate this need.
I would like to point out that, in the most recent — and worst — election cheating I have ever seen was the recent 9th Congressional District election, which had to be invalidated and re-run because of Republicans’ fraudulent mishandling of absentee ballots.
Before casting aspersions, Mr. Heiple should look in his own backyard.
E.T. Edwards
Greensboro
Athletics shouldn’t be this important
Regarding the April 18 sports column “A doomsday scenario raises ugly head as college athletics enters long waiting period”:
Ed Hardin warned that missing the revenue from the coming men’s football and basketball seasons could bring financial ruin — “not just for the athletics departments but for the schools.”
If he’s right, that tells you something about the state of higher education in America, doesn’t it?
If losing sports revenue would ruin your school, your school is already ruined.
Dave Stroble
Burlington
President is exposing media in his briefings
One overlooked but significant benefit of President Trump’s daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic is his exposing of the mainstream media for what they are: mouthpieces of the Democratic Party.
And make no mistake, he is doing this very effectively.
When the president ordered stopping travel from China at the end of January, the media, at the behest of their party masters, cried “xenophobe” and “racist” in unison.
While Democrats Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were consumed with their phony “impeachment” theater, the president was taking care of the business of keeping Americans as safe as possible from the impending pandemic.
Indeed, “China” Joe Biden was forced to recall his false accusations of xenophobia and said “Trump should have stopped the flights sooner” (that had to hurt).
It is hard to imagine anyone believing what is reported in the “news” industry today, but apparently there is one born every minute.
John Parson
Stokesdale
City needs to resume yard-waste collection
I called the city of Greensboro this morning and asked when would yard waste pick up resume. The young man told me that all the workers that would normally do this are now picking up curbside trash only.
It seems that by now the city could start alternating these services weekly.
On walks around my neighborhood I’m not seeing huge amounts of trash on the curb. An occasional broken desk chair or crashed storage bins, but not huge stacks.
Actually, some of the items could probably be donated to a charitable cause.
Since last week’s storms I am seeing huge amounts of dead limbs, etc., on the curb. We probably have a pickup truck load ourselves.
Could the city start picking up nature’s waste before it becomes an overwhelming task?
Thomas Statham
Greensboro
