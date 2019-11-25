Don’t debate, berate, is the GOP strategy
I didn’t watch a lot of the congressional hearings this week, but one thing occurred to me: Some of the Republican congressmen seem to have adopted a procedure they learned from their Fearless Leader.
If Mr. or Ms. X states a fact that you don’t want to hear or don’t want widely known, do not offer evidence to disprove that fact.
If Ms. or Mr. X expresses an opinion you disagree with, do not offer well-thought-out disagreeing opinions.
Rather, insult X as vigorously as possible, and do everything possible to destroy his or her reputation.
I know there are people other than these congressmen who follow this procedure as well, but I haven’t heard it (yet) from Democratic politicians.
Also, in these divisive times, it seems to me we all need to be on guard against behaving this way toward those with whom we disagree.
Richard G.Cox
Greensboro
The new nuclear arms race is disconcerting
It was good to hear Mikhail Gorbachev given some air time to warn that current tensions and permanent war make the danger of nuclear weapons ”colossal.”
Nuclear weapons rarely make the news, so the danger is pushed back in many Americans’ consciousness. The result: Pentagon spending balloons and the Trump administration carries forward President Obama’s plan to modernize our nuclear forces.
Modernization may sound good and even inevitable; it is neither. In fact, it will set off a new arms race of smaller nuclear weapons that are, imagine, “more usable.” And smaller means reduced to Hiroshima- and Nagasaki-sized bombs that killed more than 200,000 people.
The price tag for this 30-year modernization is $1.2 trillion — and rising. We could pursue disarmament instead and spend some of that money on creating green-energy jobs to deal with climate change which, like radioactivity, respects no borders.
Any nuclear exchange would be a climate crisis of its own. As Gorbachev put it, “Nuclear weapons should be destroyed. This is to save ourselves and our planet.”
The 2020 elections offer a time to support candidates who see a new arms race as insanity, not security.
Anne Cassebaum
Elon
Talk loudly, talk fast and be obnoxious
Last week’s impeachment hearings brought out characters on both sides of the aisle. The Democrats dug into any leads they could find to help solidify their claim for impeachment of the president. The Republicans resorted to all kind of things to get across to the American public that the president did nothing wrong.
It looked as if the president was holding tryouts in the Oval Office who would be the next day’s top pain in the Democrats’ back sides. The winners must be able to talk very loudly, talk fast and be obnoxious.
The winner had seemed to be Rep. Jim Jordan, who has all the qualities needed for the position, but then Rep. Elise Stefanik burst onto the scene with all of the qualities needed to be a pain to the Democrats.
The Republicans knew the rules of the hearings but just seemed to want to interfere with the proceedings and tell the same lies that the president told them to say. This whole process is very sad for the United States.
Clifford Schmidt
Greensboro
Here is what we learned last week ...
Key takeaways from the impeachment inquiry hearings:
- Fairness and transparency did not exist. Secret hearings, withheld depositions, witnesses not allowed, Republicans cut off. Democrats have no belief in due process, being innocent until proven guilty, and having the right to face your accuser. Everything was choreographed, including media leaks, fake news and “controlling” Republican participants.
- Schiff is an arrogant, compulsive liar.
- The Democrats can’t hear. Not one witness was told by Trump that aid was contingent on a Biden investigation.
- Witnesses lacked facts. Testimonies were “I think,” “I feel,” “I believe” intuition, hearsay and wishful thinking.
- Just as the left has tried a coup against Trump for three years, coordinating forces are now attempting a coup against Netanyahu for similar accused “crimes.”
- Many entrenched State Department folks forget or resent the fact that they can’t dictate policy. They forget who they work for and why they are there.
Facts, history and the law are in Trump’s favor.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
