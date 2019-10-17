Bad teaching of Bible results in bad fruit
A recent online commenter suggests (regarding my Oct. 13 letter) that we “Love the sinner, hate the sin.”
That is the self-righteous way some Christians still demean and discriminate against gay persons.
The phrase is not in the Bible, nor is it biblical in meaning. It’s judgmental, identifying LGBTQ persons as sinful in their orientation and their relationships. (See the actual Bible regarding logs and specks. And again, study the Scriptures, none of which address committed monogamous homosexual relationships.)
The phrase identifies gay persons as especially sinful. Many of these same Christians can quote the actual Bible (“All have sinned”) yet stigmatize gay persons by saying, “Hate (their) sin,” as if there is a hierarchy of sins topped by homosexuality.
That is not biblical.
In churches that preach “love the sinner,” the gay person is often excluded from leadership. The “fruit” of “love the sinner, hate the sin” is still depression, broken relationships and exclusion.
These bleed over into discrimination in housing, employment and other civil matters.
Bad teaching = bad fruit.
Practice the love and grace of Jesus Christ instead, affirming and welcoming our LGBTQ sisters and brothers into the full church community and standing up for their equal treatment in civil society.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
Renewable energy is creating good jobs
Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, the Earth’s temperature has risen at an alarming rate, spurring all of the things we are now experiencing, such as rising sea levels, storms with increased intensity, fires, floods and great damage to our biodiversity.
But if you are still skeptical about climate change and think we would be better off with fossil fuels, think again. Renewable energy is growing faster than any fossil fuel.
Coal is facing another downturn as renewable-energy jobs are booming, even in some of the states heavily invested in fossil fuels.
It is less expensive to create renewable energy than to run existing coal plants. And, because many states are setting 100% clean energy goals, there is going to be a huge demand for workers to build and install wind turbines and solar panels. In some states closed coal plants are being converted into solar-plus-storage facilities.
Here is the really good news: Renewable energy jobs offer higher wages than the national average and 45% of all workers in clean energy have only a high school diploma.
Saving the planet. Creating great jobs with higher wages. A win-win for everybody!
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Climate change is a health issue, too
As do 70 U.S. health care organizations, I view climate change as both an existential crisis and a public health SOS.
Heat-related illness and wildfire smoke are great concerns in North Carolina (especially among outdoor workers, the elderly and low-income persons) about the associated greater health care costs.
Floods introduce bacteria and toxins into drinking water. Droughts reduce freshwater sources. Other health impacts of climate change include air pollution (asthma/COPD, heart disease, cancer), extreme weather (mental anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression) and waterborne pathogens (diarrheal/septic diseases).
Rising temperatures and the extended warmer seasons increase insect-borne infections (mosquitoes with West Nile encephalitis, dengue, zika and malaria; ticks with ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, spotted fever rickettsia and Southern tick-associated rash illness, or STARI, diseases). Heat, droughts, floods and increased pest populations reduce harvests and contaminate drinking water.
Overwhelming? Yes. Are there solutions? Yes.
I like Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s bipartisan H.R. 763 (Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act 2019, which has been vetted by scientists and economists. I’m writing and calling Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as Congressmen Ted Budd and Mark Walker.
Come on, y’all! As during the Great Depression and World War II, we can rally our American can-do spirit and ingenuity to make Mother Nature healthy again!
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Forget impeachment; find better candidates
As a American veteran and an independent voter — and not a Trump lover — I try to keep a fair and open mind. I want what is best for America, and its people.
The Democrats have succeeded in alienating me from voting for them. They are not a political party anymore. They have became a cult.
Politics is only a way to get Americans to drink the Kool-Aid; unfortunately, they have found many willing to participate.
Trump’s term is almost over, so if people want a change of leadership they will vote him out. The Democrats feel he has to be taken out, because if they don’t the people will re-elect him. Instead of wasting time on impeachment, they should be finding electable candidates. Whether Trump runs again or not, with their policies they will find themselves on the sidelines again in 2020.
David Burke
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.