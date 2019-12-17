An immigrant friend’s struggles humble me
My Advent devotional asks today, referring to Isaiah 61:1, “How does anyone bind up the brokenhearted?”
During a conversation with one of the undocumented immigrant friends I’ve been blessed to know, she told me she hoped some day to be able to tell her story, her truth about having to live the way she must live: The constant fear. The agonizing worry of being taken from her children. Limitations in what she can do and where she can go that we can barely conceive. The chances she feels she must take. The awareness that many consider her a criminal.
Imagining the horror of a detention center and the terror of deportation to an unfamiliar country. Being unable to obtain an education or a job.
“Why, why do they do this? All we want is to be able to work, to pay taxes, to provide for our families.”
Why indeed.
She tells me I am her friend, one to whom she can speak her truth. I feel utterly helpless. My heart breaks for her. I am humbled by awareness that only chance has dictated our different lives. We part with a hug and promise to stay in touch. Come, oh come, Emmanuel.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
Reference to Tillis ‘deeply offended’
This is a quote from today’s News & Record (Dec. 15): “Now Tillis is so passionately in love with all things Trump that Melania may be starting to worry.”
That was not said by some muckraking individual or some irate letter to the editor. That was said by Allen Johnson, executive editorial page editor. That is a comment of the lowest order. Think about the possible implications of such a statement. We the readers deserve better than this.
Allen Johnson owes Thom Tillis an apology. He owes Melania and President Trump an apology. He owes the readers of this newspaper an apology. And he owes me an apology.
I was deeply offended by such a “lack of grace and magnanimity,” oddly enough words used by Mr. Johnson later in the article to describe another individual.
Mitch Childress
Gibsonville
Thanks to firefighters for supporting MDA
We want to thank and recognize the Professional Firefighters Association of Greensboro Local 947 for their continued support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its commitment to MDA’s annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign. The funds raised will help transform the lives of local kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
We were thrilled to work with these firefighters. Donations to Fill the Boot help provide funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility. The partnership between firefighters and MDA began in 1954 with the first Fill the Boot and their unwavering commitment to MDA has remained strong to this day.
As MDA’s largest national partner, firefighters across the country have raised more than $650 million for MDA to date. Over the past five years, MDA has experienced some unprecedented progress toward new treatments with the accelerated research that has been made possible by dedicated and passionate firefighters throughout the country.
Lisa Swicegood
Charlotte
The writer is director of Firefighter Partnerships for MDA Greater Carolinas.
Republicans ignore a huge national debt
Here’s a letter you might want to tape to your fridge for future reference: Our national debt now stands above $22 trillion. Our economy is booming, but so is our debt burden.
When the inevitable recession (or worse) strikes there will be nothing to draw on to bail us all out. Nothing. The Republicans used to be the party of fiscal responsibility, but no more. Republicans’ big new idea was that lowering taxes would improve the economy and thereby give us the opportunity to lower the national debt ... but no more. Now lowering taxes just means more free government and more and more wasteful military spending.
Democrats may be the party of “tax and spend,” but Republicans have turned into the party of “Spend and spend.”
I haven’t heard word one from Trump or what’s left of the Republican Party about a plan to lower the national debt. We will all come to regret it.
Kent Boyles
Greensboro
What if Obama did what Trump’s done?
As the impeachment process begins to conclude it seems to me that there are two issues that should help all of us focus on the essentials. The first is what did the president do and why did he do it? This is about the president — nobody else and nothing else.
The second is ask ourselves this question: If Barack Obama had done exactly what this president did, would we choose to impeach and remove?
I suspect that if we were honest with ourselves, this debacle would be concluded amicably.
Fred Cholette
Greensboro
