Mr. Tillis, let’s actually solve the border crisis
I recently received an email from Sen. Thom Tillis regarding sanctuary cities.
Here’s a response that might resonate with some News & Record readers:
Sen. Tillis, your email regarding sanctuary cities cited one case of an individual being released who had been charged with multiple acts of domestic violence. I’m an independent voter who understands immigration is a complex issue.
Unfortunately, too often I read overly simplistic accounts from both Republicans and Democrats. Why can’t legislators spend more time searching for bipartisan solutions?
In the absence of compromise, we will be stuck in this untenable situation.
In my humble opinion, the immigration problem won’t be solved by a wall or policies that cause pain and suffering for individuals who are fleeing situations in their home countries. We’ve got to go to the source of the problem.
I suspect you are informed enough to privately understand this sentiment even if you can’t publicly agree.
I wish our voting districts were not so gerrymandered that we get many ideologues running for office in safe districts. This applies to both Republicans and Democrats. The institutionalization of divisiveness is distressing to me and many others.
Our ability to collaboratively solve problems is diminished.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Pool wristbands wrapped in irony
One of the pleasures of getting old are the opportunities to experience more of life’s ironies.
I’m unlikely to be the only person who recognized an irony play out at Tanglewood Park in Forsyth County when it came to light that the county Parks and Recreation Department was handing out Confederate battle flag wristbands at the park’s swimming pool on the Fourth (“Battle over Confederate wristbands at Tanglewood yields county action to prevent future problems,” July 9 ).
Originally, Tanglewood Park was a gift from the Reynolds family to the white citizens of Forsyth County.
Around the same time the Reynolds family gave Reynolds Hospital to the black citizens of Forsyth County.
Of course, this was done to keep blacks from sullying a white hospital.
And a black hospital fit nicely with their white paternalism.
Thanks to the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department for a little ironic chuckle.
Tom Griffin
Thomasville
Those who are missing EMF are missing a treat
Most of you who read these words missed a once-in-a lifetime musical experience on July 6, when the Eastern Music Festival Orchestra played the Shostakovich Eleventh Symphony in the Dana Auditorium of Guilford College.
The tragedy was that there were numerous empty seats, as there always are.
In response to the magnificent conducting of Maestro Gerard Schwarz, the members of the orchestra played their hearts out. I have never heard a better performance in the U.S., Europe or Russia.
From the first of the long haunting pianissimos, which would have been impossible for most orchestras, to the glorious, throbbing, exultant passages, the audience sat breathless at the beauty which surrounded them.
Are you one of those who will miss the next three marvelous weeks?
The EMF faculty orchestra is probably the most outstanding of all musical groups in the Triad. It is our TREASURE: outstanding by any measure.
People should be clamoring for tickets!
I am so glad I have mine!
Dr. Grace Adolphsen Brame
Colfax
Situation at our border is reprehensible to God
For God’s sake ... for the children’s sake ... for the nation’s sake, wake up, America!
I remember the words of Paul Harvey, who said some years ago on the fourth of July, “When we sing ‘God Bless America,’ maybe we ought to ask, ‘Why should He?’ ”
What is going on at our southern border is reprehensible to God, to our Christian faith, and to every human being who has a conscience.
Jesus said, “Let the children come to me, and forbid them not, for to such belongs the Kingdom of God” (Mark 10:14 and Luke 18:16).
We need to reclaim the spirit of Christianity in the United States of America if we want God to bless America.
If we continue on the path we are going, our nation will self-destruct in less than 50 years.
Aaron W. Moss
Greensboro