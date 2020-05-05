Unfair, unbalanced on sexual allegations
It is reassuring that the conservative media are tenaciously pursuing reports of a single possible act of sexual indiscretion by Joe Biden. Although these are unproven allegations, their defense of a moral code of honor is long overdue.
It must be more alarming to conservatives, therefore, that President Trump has documented marital infidelity, admitted proclivity toward sexual mischief, and multiple allegations of sexual assault.
The conservative outrage with President Trump’s behavior must be that much more overwhelming.
Moreover, the unbalanced media reporting of sexual allegations regarding these two candidates must be particularly troubling to those who seek to uphold the high moral standards of behavior we expect of our elected officials.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Sen. Tillis didn’t take mail-in vote question
I recently wasted an hour listening to Sen. Thom Tillis’ virtual town hall.
Advertising his town halls, Sen. Tillis has been claiming he is listening to North Carolinians. But my concerns and questions have only grown since joining his call. I was hoping to ask about expanding voting by mail amid the COVID-19 crisis.
While Sen. Tillis has yet to weigh in on this issue, many of his Republican colleagues have dismissed recommendations to expand ballot access.
The president has said that if voting were easy, the Democrats would win.
Where does Tillis stand? Does he want to make voting more accessible, or continue to toe the Trump line?
As a rising senior at UNCG and a fellow with NextGen North Carolina, I’m particularly concerned about making sure that young voters, like myself, can vote safely this November, and that our elected officials listen to our voices. Sen. Tillis and Congressman Ted Budd not only did not take my question, they also did not hear from any young voters.
I encourage my peers to call into these town halls to get real answers from Sen. Tillis — like where he stands on vote-by-mail — and then join me by voting in November.
Marcia Lacopo
Greensboro
Neighborhoods can proactively save land
Regarding the fiasco that Bill McBee wrote about (letter, “Nothing has changed: Developers still win,” April 26): I have been waiting for a letter such as his concerning a neighborhood’s failed attempts to save a parcel of land from development — despite more than 300 people opposing the City Council’s decision in favor of the developer.
My question is this: Since when can you trust a viper, a nest of hornets or a politician? All three will turn on you like a rabid dog, just as the City Council and Councilman Justin Outling did. Developers are never in business to preserve land, but to chop down, bulldoze and build, all with the support of politicians.
As for the future, if any neighborhood has a parcel of land adjoining or inside your neighborhood that the majority of the people want to preserve for future generations, you need to come together as a unified association and purchase the property. You would have just as much right to buy the land as a developer.
Once a developer gets it, you have lost it forever.
Those in society who are proactive are the winners; those who are not are the losers.
Keith Davis
Reidsville
Place school bonds on November ballot
I write as a product of the Greensboro public schools and as a lifelong educator at Guilford College. It has come to my attention as a member of GARA (Guilford Anti-Racism Alliance), as well as by reading the News & Record and following school news, that our Guilford County schools have many deficits with regard to facilities.
The three schools damaged by the April 2018 tornado (Erwin Montessori, Hampton and Peeler) have not been rebuilt and a number of existing schools (General Greene, Grimsley, Irving Park, Joyner, Kernodle, Mendenhall and Page) have been identified as having the greatest need.
I implore the county commissioners to support placing a bond of up to $1.6 billion to support the Board of Education on the ballot in November. Though I have no children of my own, I am friends of many and their parents. Improvement in schools will directly benefit our entire community, especially as we emerge from the current pandemic.
M. Gertrude Beal
Greensboro
Why heavy weaponry at Reopen protests?
Exactly what are the demonstrators with high-powered weapons afraid of?
Perhaps it is the appearance of coyotes and foxes, which have become more prevalent due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. (Now this is sarcasm.)
Carol Ingram
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.