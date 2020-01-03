No-firearm zones clearly don’t work
On Dec. 31 in White Settlement, Texas, a gunman in a church opened fire, killing two worshippers, but he was brought down immediately by a single shot from Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor and a member of the church’s security team. Fortunately, Texas allows licensed handgun holders to carry weapons in churches. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it all: “Authorities can’t prevent mental illness from occurring, and we can’t prevent every crazy person from pulling a gun. But we can be prepared, like this church was.”
The same day at the private home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah in Monsey, N.Y., a man with a machete attacked his guests, injuring five. It’s not just guns.
What if someone opened fire in your church or school? Or started swinging a machete? While “no weapons allowed” is a nice idea, it is incredibly naïve. For a crazy person, such a sign means open season on whomever is inside. Think about it. Better yet, act on it.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
‘Irresponsible press’ is biased against Trump
Regarding “This Trump tactic of attacking the free press gravely threatens our democracy” (letter, Jan. 2): Numbers shed light on President Trump’s relationship with the “free press.” Of the 100 largest newspapers in 2016, 57 endorsed Hillary Clinton; two endorsed Donald Trump.
How does the 28-to-1, Democrat-over-Republican preference of editorial boards translate into story selection — which stories to cover, to ignore?
And how are the chosen stories framed? Crudely, what narratives are supported? What narratives are suppressed?
William Barr, attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and now under President Trump, encapsulated the worries of many Americans in a Dec. 10 interview with NBC News’ Pete Williams: “I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press.”
Tom Shuford
Lenoir
Does race matter on voter ID? You bet.
In response to Sam Howe’s letter (Dec. 31): Yes, voter ID certainly can be racially biased. It primarily disenfranchises the poor and those who have fewer resources. And in this state, for now, the majority of these folks are minorities. Recent research using Cooperative Congressional Election Studies data from the 2008 and 2012 elections showed that strict ID laws doubled the turnout gap between whites and Latinos in the general elections, and almost doubled the white-black turnout gap in primary elections.
From this one study it is evident that strict photo identification laws have a negative impact on the turnout of Hispanics, African Americans and mixed-race Americans in primaries and general elections. This is racial discrimination.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Yes, it’s a new year, but old issues linger
Happy New Year! Not much has changed as we begin a new decade. We still have a plethora of lies, misinformation, hateful rhetoric and a skewed view of history, as our president assures us it’s the truth because he says so.
The good news is, hopefully, that all of the aforementioned will come to an end on Nov. 3 — if voters wake up to the fact that we’ve been had, big time, by a TV personality who played “I wanna be president” and won. Let’s vote out him and his sinister administration and make sure this travesty doesn’t happen again.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
Trump falls short in list of qualities
Author Brian Tracy lists seven qualities of great leadership: vision, courage, integrity, humility, strategic planning, focus and cooperation. Reading today’s letters, I conclude that many Tar Heels are convinced of the “fact” that President Trump possesses all seven.
I cannot help but disagree!
The current occupant of the Oval Office donates his yearly salary to the government. Yet “his golfing has cost the American taxpayer $118 million, the equivalent of 296 years of his salary” (Huffington Post). The president strategically plans to hold every government-related event possible at one of his properties — ask Vice President Pence, the military travel office and staff workers (multiple sources).
“Trump stands up to China!” On trade issues that influence his family’s personal gain, correct. Yet, his foreign policy has allowed China to gain influence and territory in the Pacific Rim (The New York Times).
The North Koreans now possess the technology to deploy a nuclear-tipped short-range-missile-carrying submarine off the coast of America (Reuters).
In Europe, termination of the INF Treaty strengthened Russian military capabilities (GlobalSecurity.Org).
Word count prevents more examples. In sum, the seven qualities of a great leader only apply to President Trump when it comes to increasing his personal wealth.
Save America. Vote Trump out.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.