I speak out because I love this country
That man in the White House has stirred up a tweet storm once again, this time calling for his most vocal critics in Congress, who, not coincidentally, are women of color, to leave the country because they disagree with his immigration policy. It’s clear that he targets these Congress members because their very presence puts the lie to his call to “Make America Great Again.” They remind us that this country was made great by making a place for everyone, regardless of their race or ethnicity, to be the best they can be.
He Who Will Not Be Named later tweeted, “These are people that hate our country. If you’re not happy here, you can leave.” This is nothing but a childish taunt and a dictator’s defense. It is beneath the office of the president, and disgraces those who occupied that office in the past, men like Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt who believed in democracy and in “out of many, one” so strongly that they gave their lives in its defense.
I love this country. That’s why I oppose everything He Who Will Not Be Named is doing. It’s my flag too, and I’m not going anywhere.
Jim Senter
Rougemont
Lies get you elected; truth gets you canned
Why is British ambassador Kim Darroch forced to resign for speaking truth (confidentially) while the public liar he spoke about remains in office? In general, why do folks who tell the truth to Americans — for example, Eugene Debs, Daniel Ellsberg, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, et al. — get persecuted, while those who lie to Americans get elected and appointed to important positions?
Why is the Green New Deal derided today as a preposterous radical idea when the form of government that we enjoy was in its day considered a preposterous radical idea?
Although our founding document states “We the people” establish the U.S. Constitution to “promote the general Welfare,” why is the general welfare a low priority compared to the special welfare of the Congress people themselves and their corporate donors?
Why is the term “social media” used to describe something that is so frequently antisocial and divisive?
Why do so many Congress people who have not read the Mueller report have such strong opinions about it?
Why is “elite” bad when describing intellectuals but good when describing athletes or soldiers?
Do educated folks lean left because that’s what happens when you learn about history, philosophy, political theory, ecology, etc.?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
On health plan issue, how to contact Cone?
In regard to Taft Wireback’s article, “Cone exec roils State Health Plan controversy with blunt email” (July 11):
Cone CEO Terry Akin has urged patients affected to contact their state representative to voice their disappointment. Fine, but how do I contact Cone? They’re an equal party to this disaster and as such bear portion of the responsibility for it.
The impacts of this will have very real consequences on the overall health and well-being of many Greensboro residents and their families, not to mention their finances. In other statements Cone has encouraged state employees to look at their spouse or partner’s plan” as an alternative to staying enrolled in the State Health Plan; regrettably that won’t be an option for everybody.
People who stay on the plan, for whatever reason, will effectively be left without convenient and affordable options for care, especially for inpatient or emergency services. As an entity that it supposed to be a steward of the community, it would be nice to see Cone at least acknowledge this. As for me, a current enrollee of the plan and resident of Greensboro, I’m inclined to take my care elsewhere.
Robert Wallace
Greensboro
Where were parents of the abused girls?
I, too, am appalled by the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein. But, there are other “villains” who should be neither forgotten nor forgiven: the parents/caretakers of the girls who were abused. According to the article in Monday’s paper (July 15), these girls were paid $200 for each visit with Epstein. Don’t you think an aware adult would question their child if she suddenly had so much cash? Shouldn’t a parent question the circumstances if an adult they didn’t know came to their home to pick up their daughter? Many of the girls were identified as economically disadvantaged. Is that a good enough excuse to “rent’ your child to an older, wealthy stranger?
Of course, what Epstein did was reprehensible. However, it would have been impossible if there weren’t cooperating adults who allowed (or even encouraged) this behavior, perhaps for their own financial gain.
Shari Gulley
Reidsville
Spineless Republicans
To all Republicans: Why are you supporting a dyed-in-the wool racist? Are all of you racist? The Civil War is over and we don’t need another civil war, which is what the bigot in chief seems to be trying to start.
To Republicans in the Senate and House: Grow a spine. Right is right and wrong is wrong. Have some ethics. Your silence makes you complicit in Trump’s evil.
Rita Wilson
Asheboro