A good man loses his job for being honest
Is honesty really the best policy? It’s a tough question to answer sometimes.
In ancient Greece, Diogenes wandered while carrying a lantern and searching for an honest man. In Washington, D.C., he would have found several who testified during the impeachment inquiry.
Among them is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Vindman told the truth, under oath during the impeachment inquiry. Now he and his twin brother no longer have their jobs.
There is a vindictive president in the White House, and Vindman must have known what was coming after he testified. I can’t help but admire a person who would speak up as he did.
I think Vindman deserves the Medal of Freedom more than that doctor-shopping misogynist who just got it.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Trump’s achievements merit a second term
I’m a registered Republican; however, on Election Day I can be known to vote Republican or Democrat because I vote for the person who I feel is best-suited for our country.
Look at our president’s accomplishments: What he says he has done he has done. Democrats say these accomplishments were made by our previous president. Most citizens could see with their own eyes when the economy got better; when more people joined the workforce; when unemployment dropped; when the stock market rose; when illegal immigrants were kept on the other side of the wall instead of our side; when building went on everywhere; and when factories that had been closed for years were back.
Should we provide health care for illegal immigrants when we have U.S. citizens who don’t have health care because they can’t afford it? This liberal newspaper and the media will disagree with everything that comes from a Republican and believe everything that comes out of the mouth of a Democrat.
Donald Trump keeps us informed. Listen to him and him alone if you want the truth. Look at the crowds when he speaks. Look at the crowds of the Democrats.
I encourage everyone go to the polls and vote March 3. It’s so important.
Joanne Smith Gunter
Reidsville
Find someone better than Oval Office bully
President Trump’s performance at the National Prayer Breakfast ought to convince his supporters that he is not the kind of person who should be leading our country. Taking over what has been an event for all political parties and religions to come together in peace, he held up the newspaper declaring his acquittal and attacked those who disagreed with him.
President Trump continues to surprise me with how low he will go in attacking others while seeking revenge. Ridiculing people whose lives are shaped by faith and judging their faith-based decisions as untrue is playing God. I believe only God should be the judge of others’ faith. Can’t the Republicans find a candidate to work for the issues they support without having someone who continues to insult and degrade others?
Trump has acted like a big bully, giving most Democratic candidates nicknames and even making fun of Pete Buttigieg’s name. Imagine what would happen if a teacher or professor made fun of students and gave them nicknames like the president does. That teacher would be fired very quickly.
If you like Trump’s policies, please find a candidate worthy of respect and one who does not continually tear down others.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
Pitts’ column puts dent in false narrative
I just read Leonard Pitts’ column marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland (“Hell on Earth was in a death factory called Auschwitz,” Jan. 27 ). I admire his honesty in stating both at the beginning of his article and in its closing that it was Soviet troops that liberated this most notorious of all the Nazi death camps. Mr. Pitts is at least putting a dent in the false narrative, “a big lie” that has become embedded in U.S. culture — namely, that it was the U.S. military that largely defeated Nazi Germany and the fascist Axis powers in World War II.
The truth is that it was the Soviet Red Army and partisans associated with the Soviet Union that were the decisive force in the defeat of Hitler’s army, at the tremendous cost of close to 30 million Soviet lives and destruction of much of the Soviet Union.
This U.S. “big lie” about one of the most important global events of the 20th century helps to explain why millions of people in the U.S. today do not seem to smell the strong odor of fascism emanating from Washington. My salute to Mr. Pitts for telling his readers the uncomfortable truth about the liberation of Auschwitz.
Richard A. Koritz
Greensboro
