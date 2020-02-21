Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TODAY AND TONIGHT... .PRECIPITATION OVERSPREADING THE AREA WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OR MOSTLY SNOW THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY. PRECIPITATION WILL END LATE TONIGHT AS MOSTLY SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST. ROADS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN TREACHEROUS IN MANY AREAS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX WILL BECOME ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED TOTALS OF 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTE THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND WHERE SLUSHY OR ICY SPOTS LINGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE OBTAINED BY VISITING DRIVENC.GOV. &&