Rural hospitals bear brunt of health crisis
As a retired advanced practice registered nurse, I have been aware of issues surrounding health care for years. Providing this care is expensive ... to hospitals, providers and others in the business. The equipment is many times necessarily single-use (for cleanliness reasons) but at the same time high-quality.
Hospitals must provide care to those who present at the ER regardless of their ability to pay. These patients usually have no means to pay and, consequently, they don’t. Medicaid is a state-managed insurance program that pays only a fraction of the actual costs, but at least something. And while Medicare does provide a better reimbursement, it still barely covers costs.
The problem comes in when the working poor experience an illness or accident and don’t have an insurance program. We are faced with the situation the patient may generate hundreds of thousands of dollars of expenses and no means to pay. Who pays? The patients who can pay, bundled in higher fees — or the hospital goes out of business. Two of the hospitals that I worked for did just that — leaving small rural communities 40-50 miles from emergency care. Insurance is expensive, but closing rural hospitals is not the answer.
Paul Herger
High Point
Trump ranks among worst presidents ever
In recognition of Presidents’ Day, I thought this informative. Every year or so around 200 presidential scholars (the American Political Science Association) rank all American presidents. Like the American people themselves, they generally rank Lincoln, Washington, and FDR among the top three in that order.
These men and women have studied the presidents for years and in their rankings use factors commonly associated with what makes an outstanding president. The top and bottom of the range are easier to establish than the middle, no doubt, and hold more interest for us. Recent presidents also are preliminary evaluations and may change slightly after more time passes.
Last year these 200 presidential scholars ranked Trump the worst president in American history; they ranked Obama among the top 10 best presidents in American history. Even the Republicans among those scholars ranked Trump the fourth worst president in history. I sent that information to President Trump but haven’t heard back from him. I thought it might be an incentive for improvement. We can hope.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Obama was the very worst U.S. president
This letter is specifically for Trump-haters who dominate the editorials and letters to the N&R.
Most anti-Trump letter writers dislike his personality, his method of getting results and accusations that he is a liar.
What Trump-haters leave out is accomplishments, which in my lifetime, are among the most positive of any president.
The stock market has been the best that I can remember in years. Almost 4 million jobs created, more Americans employed then ever recorded in history, new unemployment claims hitting a 49-year low. Median household income hitting highest level ever recorded. African American, Hispanic Americans and Asian American unemployment hitting historic lows. Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since Trump’s election.
There are many more positives, but hopefully the message is clear.
Please, please do not think that Obama was responsible for any of this. Obama increased the national debt more than all prior presidents combined, he wanted as many on food stamps/welfare to get their votes.
His only accomplishment was moving Jimmy Carter from the worst president in the last 50 years to the second-worst. Jimmy Carter is happy.
Robert Goodman
High Point
Tigers and Harleys at the Science Center
We always knew that the return of tigers to Greensboro would be big. We are also excited to see that our STEM-based Hands-On Harley Davidson exhibit has proved to be incredibly popular.
Combined, these two wintertime additions to the Greensboro Science Center experience have catapulted attendance by more than 27%. Now, with seven brand-new projects and the Battleground Parks District all in the pipeline, our team has become increasingly confident that the future of science-based tourism in Greensboro is bright.
The science, nature, history and art experiences that will ultimately make the Battleground Parks District one of a kind in North Carolina will also spur creative economic growth for the region. The reality of having a 400-acre green space (our own Central Park) rich with unique cultural opportunities is a blessing that requires imaginative, careful and foresighted planning. As the Science Center staff and Board of Directors begin to dig deep in developing a new vision, mission statement and innovation plan for the next decade; we hope that comprehensive cultural tourism planning becomes broadly integrated into the full fabric of Greensboro’s future and trajectory.
Let’s stop looking at what other communities do well and begin focusing on how we can do things better.
Glenn Dobrogosz
Greensboro
The writer is CEO of the Greensboro Science Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.