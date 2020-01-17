Here’s why we are not in a better place today
Today’s politics gives credence to the party that misleads the most. History has shown that the greater misinformation a political party gives the public about its opponent the more negative effect it has on the opposing party.
Lies have taken down the most qualified woman to ever run for president of the United States.
Lies were told to smear a former president about where he was born and his religion.
Lies were told that mass shootings and climate change were both hoaxes.
Lies were spread about the Obama health care plan, as were lies about the Republicans’ opponent being the party of debt even as the GOP runs up the debt with tax cuts for the rich.
These lies have resulted in our country regressing to the days where laws made it harder for citizens to vote. The Southern Coalition for Social Justice estimates that 69,386 people in North Carolina couldn’t vote last election.
Norman Orstien and Thomas Mann, two well-respected political scholars, said it best: “The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence, science and dismissive of the legitimacy of it political opposition.”
America, are we that gullible? Apparently we are.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Jack Scism got it right and reported it fairly
Earlier this week, Jack Scism’s obituary was published in the News & Record. Jack covered City Hall for years for the News & Record. I had the privilege of serving the city for 12 of those years. Jack was a great reporter.
His goal was to give the readers the facts of the news. He was very thorough and would not report a story unless he had all the facts. He never showed favoritism but was fair to everyone.
The news world needs people like Jack today.
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
The writer is president of the the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and a former mayor of Greensboro.
The collateral damage of carbon is significant
The unprecedented, catastrophic Australian bush fires rage on. Who foots the bill? The taxpayers there will pay billions for this extreme consequence of climate change.
Economists teach that carbon pollution is a fossil fuel-sourced energy “negative externality.” An “externality” occurs when a market transaction affects people who are not involved in that transaction. For example, when I buy power from Duke Energy, its fossil fuel generator emits carbon pollution — a price not included in my bill. I pay for the electricity, which compensates the electricity retailer, distributor, transmission company and the fueled generator.
But people (and nature) who are adversely affected by carbon pollution receive no compensation, suffering a “negative externality.” Too much electricity is produced by burning fossil fuels because buyers of that electricity do not face the full costs.
If they did, they would buy less and incentivize the free markets to search for cheaper, less-polluting sources of energy like wind and solar.
Save us taxpayers from shouldering the ultimate climate change costs like the current Australians.
Call your member of Congress to support a bipartisan solution: HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which will prevent taxpayers from covering the future costs of natural catastrophes caused by carbon pollution.
Minta Phillips
Julian
Democrats are trying to avert another war
Regarding John Parson’s letter on Jan. 14 (“U.S. kills terrorist, Democrats complain”): Parson is peddling the same falsehoods that Trump, et al., have spread about Democrats. The death of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani was not regrettable, but the abuse of power used to execute him — thus potentially inflaming a situation that led to increased violence on dubious grounds — was.
All you have to do is look at how Trump, et al., are falling over themselves to explain their actions and at the same time not sharing the facts that would substantiate those actions. The intent more likely was to try to make Trump look big and bad to hawks as well as divert attention from his impeachment nightmare.
I encourage Mr. Parson to cease criticizing the Democrats for their upholding the Constitution and for trying to avert Trump getting the United States into a war like George W. Bush did with Iraq.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the Nov. 3 election. Here are the criteria:
Brevity: Our firm limit is 200 words.
Substance: The candidate’s most relevant qualifications for the job and stances on the issues are more interesting and useful to readers than recitations of his or her resume.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Deadline: Noon on Oct. 21
