So, what is it that the GOP has achieved?
How soon people forget. Or maybe they haven’t researched the origins of programs that have come from the federal government and have made life better for all Americans.
I imagine Republicans have logged some accomplishments over time, but I’m hard-pressed to remember any of significance.
Here are some of the programs started by Democrats: Social Security; Medicare; minimum-wage laws; child labor laws; the GI Bill for college tuition; the National Park Service; Medicaid; soil conservation; crop insurance; the Blue Ridge Parkway; the Tennessee Valley Authority (electricity for rural areas in the South); job creation (for those unemployed during the Great Depression in the 1930s); assistance for the needy; integration of the military; the Civil Rights Act; unemployment insurance; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (protects your money invested with banks) and the Affordable Health Care Act.
Anyone want to refuse his or her Social Security check or health care coverage through Medicare or Medicaid?
How about eliminating child labor laws or the right for women to vote?
Want to do away with minimum-wage laws and perhaps unemployment insurance?
Good government doesn’t happen by accident. Do remember the above when choosing those to represent you in Washington. Remember ...
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
How many murals are too many in our city?
I am a fan of public art and generally enjoy the work Greensboro has on display — both publicly and privately funded — but I personally think we’ve reached the saturation point.
Today, while driving down Battleground Avenue, I was overwhelmed by the number of murals in succession. Do we have to cover every wall with paint?
Can’t reclaimed brick stand as a thing of beauty on its own? There is a point when too much of anything just becomes too much. Enough already.
Heidi Holley
Greensboro
City will take part in LEED initiative
Greensboro should be proud to have been selected as one of 15 U.S. cities to participate in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Cities Initiative.
The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program has provided modest financial support to help the city collect data needed to determine its current performance level with the Green Building Council’s environmental goals. Once the city has identified gaps in the current environmental programs, it will establish goals to fill these gaps and lead to certification as a LEED city.
Greensboro is becoming more involved in adopting more ways to become environmentally friendly and carbon neutral. Two steps the city has already taken are investing in what is now the second largest electric bus fleet in the Southeast and placing solar panels on The Depot.
Steven Drew, director of the city’s Water Resources Department and sustainability community administrator, recently briefed our roundtable on these initiatives.
The Depot solar panel project already has paid dividends. The city received a $75,000 credit from Duke Energy in June. Solar energy from The Depot is also used for bus-charging stations.
We encourage the city to keep up and expand its good work!
Dick Feulner
Judy Hoag
Summerfield
The writers are members of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.
One branch is more equal than the others
There is a great quote from George Orwell’s novel, “Animal Farm”: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” It’s expressing his dislike of communism in Russia under Stalin.
Under our Constitution, the powers of the government are divided into three co-equal branches: legislative, executive and judicial. This has worked well for more than 200 years. However, under our current president, I see an eroding of this splendid notion. The executive branch has become more equal than the others.
For example:
1. Congress, beginning with the House of Representatives, has the “power of the purse.” However, by declaring an emergency, the president can do anything he wants with money passed by Congress. Recently, he diverted money from the military budget to build his wall.
2. A whistle blower’s “urgent concern” complaint required notification of congressional oversight committees. A Trump appointee has refused to share details of the complaint with the committees, even though the law, passed by Congress, has no exceptions. Apparently, the complaint puts Trump in a bad light, so the appointee feels free to ignore the law.
We should return to the original intent of the Constitution after 2020.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
