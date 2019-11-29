Trump is the problem, not the Democrats
I dispute Janice Wangard’s slanderous assertions about the Democrats in a recent post (letter, “Dems’ radical agenda finally being exposed,” Nov. 26).
Her letter contains zero facts, just outlandish garbage and mud--smearing lies with no evidence whatsoever.
To wit, Houston, Phoenix, Dallas, San Jose, Austin, Columbus, Indianapolis, Seattle, Denver, Louisville and Greensboro claim Democratic mayors.
Among the many states that have Democratic governors are Kansas, Minnesota and Colorado. These are not liberal bastions.
Do Wangard and others like her really believe that the voters in these cities and states are radical, dysfunctional people?
No, what these voters see is liars for what they are.
They see a president abuse the power of the office by undermining military justice.
They see a president condoning white nationalism, and defending our enemy, Russia.
They see a president scheming to get a foreign country (Ukraine) to do his dirty work by holding up military aid.
They see a president stab our Kurdish friends in the back after more than 10,000 Kurds died fighting ISIS for us.
They see Republicans in Congress refusing to perform their constitutional duties by not holding hearings on Democratic nominees to the Supreme Court (Mitch McConnell), and by staging disruptions of congressional hearings (Mark Walker).
No, the lies and the hate do not come from Democrats.
Regrettably, most comes from the mouth of the president.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Trump was caught before he could do it
President Trump told President Zelensky of Ukraine that he wanted a favor before the United States sent that $391 million worth of Javelin missiles to him. But the president was caught before he could succeed in his attempted bribery.
That’s as if I went up to someone coming out of a restaurant in Charlotte and held a gun to his head and said give me your money, but was immediately caught before getting away with it.
Mr. Trump might as well have been guilty of attempted armed robbery in his dealings with Ukraine.
You know what we do to those caught for attempted armed robbery even if they don’t succeed? We send them to prison.
So, impeach, convict and remove Trump from office, and then indict him.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Do Trump supporters want him to be king?
The energy secretary, Rick Perry, says Donald Trump is ordained by God to be president.
Well, monarchs also said that about themselves to justify their right to power.
Maybe Perry forgot that our country fought the American Revolution to rid this nation of a tyrannical monarchy and formed a democratic government with all people being equal.
Yet it seems as if Perry and Trump supporters like the idea of a monarch who is above the law. If, indeed, that is what they prefer as a form of government, look no further. The place for you is called Russia. In fact, Putin as an all-powerful leader is known to kill those who oppose him without consequences — which, come to think of it, is what Trump has said he could do with no consequences.
The time is now for Trump supporters to decide whether it is a democracy or a monarchy they want.
If it is Russia or any other tyrannical regime that you prefer, do not let the door hit you on the way out.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
Carbon Dividend Act needs support in D.C.
We Americans can work together to mitigate climate change.
My grandparents would be surprised by our current, frequently extreme weather. My plants and honeybees are confused.
True carbon cost is evidenced in accelerating climate changes bringing costly fires, floods, storms and sea-level rise.
In Guilford County, my struggling honeybees, neighboring farmers’ crop failure and the health impact on citizens are noticeable, yet the true cost of the carbon driving these changes is hidden.
For example, with my garbage collection, I wouldn’t expect Republic Services to remove my trash if I haven’t paid my bill. The problem is, the price of burning fossil fuel emissions is $0.
HR 763, the Energy Innovation-Carbon Dividend Act, corrects our market failure by putting a price on carbon that is known up front, so businesses can plan without growing government.
Exempting military and agriculture, HR 763’s carbon-emitter known-cost schedule for revenues would then be distributed equally in monthly dividends by the national treasury to all U.S. citizens.
Rather than financially punishing households, HR 763 would benefit the people who are most in need and incentivize free-market energy innovation. Endorsed by 3,500 economists, HR 763 is a cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the necessary scale and speed needed by my bees and my grandchildren. Call your representative.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
