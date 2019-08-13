Where were Smith’s family before he died?
Regarding the story “Marcus Smith’s family thanks community” (Aug. 9): This issue with Marcus Smith’s death has gone on far too long. Perhaps his mother, Mary Smith, would have preferred for the police to ignore his running through traffic and let nature takes its course.
No, they tried to help him. They placed him, unrestrained in a cruiser and he continued his rant. They released him; he struggled and was restrained, for his own good. He was under the influence of drugs, alcohol and who knows what else. If his “family” was so concerned, where were they when he got involved in drugs, etc.?
Why was he homeless, wandering around after midnight? Where were they then? If they want to look for a guilty party in this death, they need only look in the mirror — why did they not get him the help he obviously needed? The July 7 News & Record article about his family includes a long list of his past arrests and run-ins with the law that paint a different picture of Smith. Where were they then?
They only get involved when they think there is a big payday opportunity.
Had they spent the time with him when he needed help versus what they spend now trying to capitalize on his death, perhaps the outcome would have been different.
Tom Hogle
Asheboro
Republicans’ silence is the hardest part
Donald Trump would rather have your vote than keep you safe. With all the shootings in our country, it is so sad. The hardest part is the Republican Party being silent and not speaking up.
They need to leave office, and the main person who started this needs to be arrested and put in a jail cell and think about what he has done to our country. I hear interviews on the radio about how the kids are afraid to go to school, to go outside to play, or to go shopping even if they are with their parents. To all who voted for Trump: Wake up! We know Trump is just toying with our country.
This is a disgrace. America is a free country where you can grow, have hope and love and live in peace with your neighbors, not to kill them because they are not like you.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Collusion allegations now a fading memory
What happened to the “Russian collusion” meme?
One year ago, Democrats and their media allies were absolutely giddy with anticipation over the Mueller investigation’s eventual conclusion. Rachel Maddow, Mika Brzezinski and Lawrence O’Donnell were all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when explaining to their audiences what was “most likely” happening behind the scenes of the Mueller probe. Dire predictions of what awaited Trump and his family were a daily treat for their hopeful audience. “Expert analysts” agreed.
Now they have returned to their “Trump is a white supremacist” meme and the Russian-collusion hoax is but a distant, bad memory. But ratings drops still sting as their audience, once rapt and attentive, realized they were being fed wacko conspiracy theories. Real tears were welling up in Maddow’s eyes as she was forced to address her audience after the Mueller report landed not with a bang, but with a dull, unremarkable thud.
As Rudy Giuliani said, the “hunters” are now the “hunted.” Hopefully, those responsible for the failed coup attempt against President Trump will be brought to justice. Time will tell if justice is blind or simply another tool of the deep state.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Country Park bears that name for reason
I, too, wish to share my concerns about the proposed development that may be undertaken by the Greensboro Science Center adjacent to Country Park. While I am a great fan of the Science Center, I would respectfully point out that this beautiful park was named “Country Park” for a reason.
For years it has offered the Greensboro community and its visitors a place to “unwind,” with benches scattered throughout for sitting or reading, woodland trails to walk, a paved loop surrounding two pristine lakes, a place where birds can be heard singing and deer can still be spotted.
A visit to Country Park is like taking a mini-vacation without leaving the city. Frankly, it’s perfect the way it is, a beautifully maintained gem! Why change it and risk losing something so special?
We have the carousel, and surely that creates enough of a tourist draw. I appreciate that the Science Center, like many nonprofits, must consider its bottom line. I just wish it would focus more on “learning-based activities,” something it has always done so well, and less on creating an outdoor fairground setting, especially considering where it is located.
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro