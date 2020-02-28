Article did mention President Trump
Concerning Jim Ertner’s recent letter, (“How could Trump possibly be worst?” Feb. 26): Missing was recognition that the magazine article Ertner claims lacked mention of our current president being among the 10 worst presidents did, in fact, mention the moral reprobate who now holds the office.
The article said: “U.S. News opted not to include President Donald Trump, who has yet to finish his first term. But he was deemed to be the worst president on the Presidential Greatness Rankings and third-worst in Siena’s Presidential Expert Poll.
“U.S. News did, however, include President Barack Obama for the first time. Obama ranked 13th-best, behind Lyndon B. Johnson and James Madison.”
I also note that our president received bottom or extremely low rankings from scholars who self-identified as conservative, maybe because of his legislating by emergency decrees and not understanding how tariffs work.
Ertner’s omission is probably not as egregious, or even intentional, as a popular, made-up quotation from Marcus Aurelius — which apparently originally came from supporters of our new great friend, India’s nationalistic Prime Minister Modi, but it gives further concern that some — many, if not most — Trump supporters have no more respect for accuracy and truth than His Mendacity himself.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Here we go again: Russia, Russia Russia
I find it interesting that the Democrats are screaming about Russian interference. Is the boy crying “Wolf !”again?
Why did Bernie Sanders sit on this information after being briefed on it by the FBI? At least he got tipped by the feds. And where were the Democrats since 2016? Oh, I remember: trying to invalidate the last legitimate election. Wouldn’t that time, energy and money have been better spent securing the vote?
If only the Steele dossier garnered this kind of interest. Will the playbook change?
Paul McDonald
Pleasant Garden
Reardon went above, beyond for stranger
I am an attorney who practices in New York and New Jersey. A few years ago, I was trying to help a single mother who was living from paycheck to paycheck. Her wages were garnished by the IRS for a major tax debt that had been hanging over her for years.
A friend in Greensboro said I should talk to Gavin Reardon. Gavin knew more about the issue than any other lawyer I spoke to — or anyone at the IRS. He worked on it — totally for free — for more than a year, getting the entire tax debt wiped out. Our client even got a substantial refund from the IRS. She was so stunned that she broke down crying. She kept saying, “You don’t understand; things like this just don’t happen to me.” It scares me to think what happens to most people in that situation. Because of Gavin, our client got a chance at a better life. I wish I could vote for Gavin for District Court judge myself. I hope you will.
Peggy Baurkot
Basking Ridge, N.J.
Sen. Burr, please help to preserve our parks
North Carolina is home to some of our nation’s most significant national park sites. From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Wright Brothers National Memorial, our parks are important because they protect our culture and history, offer memorable recreation, preserve our state’s natural beauty and boost local economies. North Carolina’s 14 national park sites are enjoyed by more than 18 million visitors yearly. That contributes $2 billion of economic benefit and supports over 20,000 jobs.
Unfortunately, these park sites need $459 million in repairs to outdated roads, water and electric lines, signage, trails and historic renovations. When park infrastructure crumbles, it hurts local communities and it degrades people’s park experience.
Fortunately, a bipartisan effort in Congress would fix our parks. The Restore Our Parks Act would address roughly half of the $12 billion nationwide park repair need. Sen. Thom Tillis joined nine members of North Carolina congressional delegation supporting this legislation. Sen. Richard Burr’s support as a co-sponsor would be welcomed.
It’s not too late to fix our parks. If we urge Congress to act now, we have the power to protect these special places, not only for ourselves but for generations to come.
Jasmine Littleson
Swannanoa
We all should have listened to Al Gore
Volcanoes are erupting. Fires are burning out of control. The oceans are rising and becoming warmer. We have air we cannot breathe and water we cannot drink. We pollute our rivers, streams and fresh-water supplies with chemical runoff and garbage. Our beaches are littered with empty bottles, cans and cigarette butts to be washed out with the tide only to pollute the oceans and destroy the sea life that depends on it. Mankind need not worry about another nation’s firepower or fearsome attack. No, we are doing quite well doing ourselves in.
So to Mr. Al Gore, my deepest and heartfelt apology for not taking heed when you so desperately tried to warn us many years ago. I guess, Mr. Gore, you can truly say, “I told you so.”
Elaine M. Gillio
Jamestown
