Mockery serves no constructive purpose
Regarding “A glossary of the coronavirus,” (N&R, May 17): Charles Davenport Jr. laments that COVID-19 “has taken a toll on our language,” whereupon he compounds the “toll” adding “corona coward” and “corona masochist” to the lexicon. Mr. Davenport’s contrivance seems solely done to serve as a segue to mockery.
Corona cowards: Mr. Davenport asserts they are easily identifiable because “when they venture out, they sport mask and gloves.” He sarcastically adds, they “tiptoe around, nervously glancing about, as if the coronavirus might spring out of the shrubbery and launch a surprise attack.” (BTW, Mr. Davenport, if you actually know of someone fearful of a COVID attack via shrubbery launch, please refer him to mental health.)
Corona masochists: Mr. Davenport’ writes “they seem to live on social media.” (My limit is 200 words. I’ll simply say, Mr. Davenport, you’re spending way too much time on social media!)
The competing concerns (lives versus the economy) are existential. Reconciling them will be gut-wrenching and not without misstep. When we reach the other side, much depends on how we act now. The times call for wisdom and empathy.
Mr. Davenport, I truly wish you well. But you should know that mocking fellow citizens is not helpful.
Stan Speckhard
Greensboro
If we can build jails, we can build schools
In 2008, Guilford County voters approved a $114.6 million bond referendum for the building of a 1,032-bed jail facility in downtown Greensboro.
In 2016, the county celebrated the opening of a new Special Operations Building for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to the tune of $4 million.
In 2019, the county began planning for a new $12 million Sheriff’s Office to replace the current one in the Otto Zenke Building.
I’m not here to debate the need for those projects. I am, however, here to say that, in 2020, we should agree to spend money on our crumbling schools. According to one study, the cost to fix our schools is $2.7 billion, but the schools are asking for a $1.6 billion bond referendum to be included on the November ballot for school construction and renovation. If we can build new jails and law enforcement centers — places we try to keep our children away from — we can build and renovate our schools. In the words of Frederick Douglass, “It is easier to build strong children.”
Catherine Netter
Greensboro
Causation, correlation aren’t always linked
Regarding James Jackson’s letter “DeJoy’s donations are telling” and Dr. Timothy Lane’s letter “Minority death rates linked to racism”: In both examples I would caution the assumption that correlation equals causation, it does not. Kudos to Dr. Lane and Robin Lane, R.N., for putting forth facts to support their conclusion. However, no reference is made to any other possible reasons of cause. I suggest there are others that require studied elimination before cause can be reasonably established. Maybe a serious look at our social experimentation of the last 60 years?
Mr. Jackson leaps to a possibly preconceived cause with no supporting facts other than an opinion. Again, correlation is not equal to causation. Is it possible Louis DeJoy was appointed as the new postmaster due to his business acumen to bring that experience to a struggling and heavily bureaucratic Postal Service? As for political donations, where in politics from the grassroots up do they not exist regardless of affiliation? Food for thought ...
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Wray’s owed expenses and apology. Pay up.
It is high time that the City Council put aside the pettiness and pay former Police Chief David Wray’s legal expenses in accordance with city policy. Taxpayers have spent twice as much litigating this matter as the amount Wray has been forced to sue for. The city has lost at every turn including the N.C. Supreme Court.
Wray was treated unfairly back then and the animus that drove him out of office continues today in some quarters. It was a lynch mob mentality that no one wants to own. There were multiple investigations and no wrongdoing. Allegations that were baseless were examined and came up empty. Two of Wray’s detectives were indicted. One was found not guilty by a jury. The other one’s case was dismissed. I remember then-City Councilman Robbie Perkins telling me back then, “Just wait until the Sanders trial and you will see the true picture.” Well, that trial was over 10 years ago and we saw a nothing burger. The city should cut its losses and do the right and just thing, including an apology.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Why some of us prefer to worship together
In “What some people are saying about churches reopening”(May 19), many get it all wrong. Our church (and most I know) does not meet indoors because of money, nor do we think it is where God dwells. We meet to be together according to Hebrews 10:24-25. Yes, you can worship anywhere (and many choose to be elsewhere). The question is, do you?
Harry Smith
Eden
