Our governor rightly stood up to Trump
Thank God Gov. Cooper has a backbone and the moral compass to do what is in the best interest of the citizens of North Carolina.
When pressured to give in to President Trump’s demands to hold the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, without restrictions, he said no. He could not guarantee that COVID-19 would be under control by August and therefore, could not agree to such an egotistical and dangerous demand.
Now the citizens of Florida are wondering what Gov. Ron DeSantis was thinking when he asked to have the convention held in Jacksonville. Thousands of conventioneers from throughout the country, arriving via air, traveling throughout the city, county and state, will undoubtedly add to the COVID-19 crisis already taking place there.
While Cooper was fighting the Republican-led N.C. legislature and vetoing its bill to open bars, DiSantis caved to Trump and ignored the advice of his own statewide health care specialist and opened up. Now he and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas are backpedaling and closing bars as COVID-19 spikes in their states and takes lives. This is the result of putting politics and money ahead of what is best for their constituents.
So, thanks, Gov. Cooper, for standing up to the pressure and listening to science and common sense to do what is best for us.
James Guidone
Greensboro
Is Gov. Cooper playing politics with the virus?
I sincerely believe that our governor is a decent person — and I sincerely believe he is a politician who will pander to his party and who has done so the past few months in a way that infuriates me as an independent.
In my AP Government class on March 11, a day before the governor was to announce the shutdown because of the pandemic, four of my students were planning to attend the Billie Ellish concert in Raleigh the day before the shutdown. I told them that surely the governor would not allow that concert. But he did and I started to lose confidence in him thereafter. That appeared reckless to me.
The governor called the spectators at the Ace Speedway reckless and they were, but he did not call the protesters in the streets of our big cities reckless. Our governor in essence sabotaged the GOP Convention in Charlotte. I wonder if a political agenda was behind that move. He closed churches, but allowed the lottery to be played, abortions to go on, ABC stores to thrive and statues to come down without the rule of law. Reckless and political in a time of crisis is our governor.
John Primm
McLeansville
Get tough, get real, and get over yourself
“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”
“Words are never adequate provocation for violence.”
These are some of the adages that helped form the basis for any strength, toughness, resilience and restraint that I possess.
Granted, I was raised in a time when those characteristics were respected; indeed, they were revered. Healthy competition was recognized as a cornerstone of growth. Success was commonly aspired to without any guilt. Failure, and what is learned from it, provided the ability to rebound from the adversities that always accompanies life.
Somehow, this is no longer true in America and no longer true in today’s world. There is no right to not be offended. Your feelings will be hurt. Some people will be mean. This has always been true, and always will be. Hate cannot be legislated away or eradicated by protest. Whenever and wherever you scoop up a handful of people there will be good and bad among them. The world is an unforgiving place, especially when leaving the confines of Western society, which supposedly accommodates — indeed codifies — freedom of thought and expression.
Get over yourself. Get thicker skin. Grow up. Get real.
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
Younger voters will make a big difference
After bracing myself for a Supreme Court ruling that would undermine abortion rights, I celebrated when the ruling went the other way. For years, as they’ve chipped away at reproductive rights and appointed anti-abortion judges, the GOP has made clear its mission to infect the Supreme Court with its partisan, anti-abortion agenda. Extreme, anti-abortion policies are out of touch with the public, especially young people like me: 70% of Americans aged 18-29 support abortion rights. Had the court ruled the other way, the outcome would have made basic reproductive health care less accessible and less safe, especially for low-income people and people of color.
That’s why, this November, we’re taking those views to the polls to vote for pro-choice candidates. I’m an organizer with NextGen North Carolina, and we’re running the largest youth-voter registration program in the state. Young voters make up the largest, most diverse and most progressive bloc of voters. Together, we’ll defeat Donald Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis and elect state-level leadership that works to support, not infringe on, reproductive justice. I urge my peers to register to vote and request an absentee ballot today. November is coming, and so is the youth vote.
Andrea Stitzel
Greensboro
