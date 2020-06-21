Republicans are using Tim Scott for cover
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., personifies a major factor in White America’s long-time failure to deal with racism.
There have always been black folks willing to give them cover.
The death of George Floyd opened minds. Never in my lifetime have we come this close to talking honestly about systemic racism.
People of all races are protesting and appear willing to talk about the main factor that leads to African Americans being brutalized by police.
Now, Scott has taken part in the Republicans’ pretense of doing something about police brutality while never acknowledging racism.
Scott willingly stood there while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lied about President Obama doing nothing to try to stop abusive policing it during his eight years. Both Trump and McConnell know that this is a lie because Trump’s administration overturned key recommendations of Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.
Trump says that he will sign nothing that the police do not agree to. This is the same position he took after pledging to the teens in Florida to do something about gun violence and then saying that he would only do what the NRA agreed to.
The end result will be that nothing is done while Republicans are in the majority in the Senate. Vote, people!
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
Think ‘bad’ thoughts and they’ll get you
As I’ve watched the protests, riots, looting and firing of editors for printing “out of favor” op-ed pieces and virtue-signaling by the truckload, I’m reminded of something we saw in the 1960s. Not in the U.S. but in China.
The Cultural Revolution unleased by Mao Zedong, chairman of the Communist Party, expelled unwanted thoughts and those who had them. Chinese who worshiped Mao (insert diversity, LGBT, etc.) were encouraged to expose, harass and in many cases physically attack those who did not toe the party line. This led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands in the streets and in the “reeducation” camps.
We’re now seeing people lose jobs for their thoughts (those not approved by the “woke”) and actions from years or decades ago. Public shaming has come back into style. I guess stocks and pillories are not far behind.
This might be a good time for some reflection on where we’re headed.
Mike Sigmon
Greensboro
Why no video footage of looters, vandals?
Is it just me or is it a double standard when it comes to using video to convict police officers and criminals?
I cannot turn on my computer and look at the news without seeing videos on top of videos showing law enforcement committing illegal and inappropriate acts against people. I think it is a great thing when we can use this documentation to make sure these individuals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as they should be.
I am, however, curious as to why we are not using those same resources when it comes to protesters or individuals involved in looting, rioting, illegally obstructing highways and streets, damaging businesses and property, etc.
Why is it that, after all the illegal activities that have taken place in our cities over the last few weeks, I saw in our News & Record where only one individual was prosecuted for breaking a window downtown?
If we have the technology to bring justice to bad law enforcement officials, then why don’t we use it to prosecute these so-called “peaceful, legal protestors?”
H. Mark Hardcastle
Greensboro
Driving While White: What happened to me
I was riding in a van in Texas with a friend many years ago, when we were pulled over by the police.
We were white, so we assumed the worst that would happen would be a speeding ticket.
We hopped out to face the officer. We were white, so it never occurred to us that getting out of the vehicle could put us in danger.
The officer said, “Right van, wrong people,” explaining there had been a robbery using a white van. We were free to go. We were white, so we had no idea that a mistaken traffic stop could result in our arrest and even death.
These kinds of realizations should be part of a larger conversation about all facets of race and racism. Some months ago, Charles Hinsley and I started America Can We Talk, a project to organize community conversations about race — discussions in a safe space where there is no shaming, finger-pointing or blaming; where there is no “wrong” thinking; where the difficult questions and opinions can be raised and discussed openly and freely.
We can be reached at americacanwetalk400@gmail.com. Won’t you join us?
America, can we please now sit down and talk about race?
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
