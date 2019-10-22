Trump’s Syria pullout will hurt in the future
To paraphrase writer Joseph Heller, the Trump administration has brought peace to Northern Syria the same way Napoleon brought peace to Europe: by losing.
Only, it is much worse than that. Nobody lost Syria, our dictator-wannabe president (who absurdly claimed full credit for the military victories) simply caved, giving up what was not ours, but our Kurdish allies’ homeland. To avoid slaughter, Kurds are forced to seek a deal with Assad/Putin. Most likely, a reinvigorated ISIS will be back soon.
These developments are unlikely to affect me or other readers at or approaching retirement age. Anyone can choose to believe that Trump just achieved a great victory in Syria, that there is nothing wrong with using presidential powers to coerce other countries to intercede in our elections, or that the sky is green.
However, future Americans (who may need help comparable to that conferred on us by our allies since World War II) will need to deal with actual facts if they want democracy or even a country. Don’t they deserve a fighting chance?
As Bob Dylan said, “Get out of the (road) if you can’t lend a hand ...”
Deborah Maury
Greensboro
Let’s vote out Trump and all of his yes men
So, it’s been a few days since the Trump administration announced that it would be holding the G7 summit at Doral, a property owned by Trump, in a business he never divested. A few days later he withdrew the order.
But Sens. Burr and Tillis and Rep. Walker did not say anything about this flagrant conflict of interest and stood without a word of protest? Sen. Burr, then a representative, voted to impeach Bill Clinton for lying about an affair. Trump has lied about paying off porn stars, lied about asking for political help from multiple foreign countries and tried to blatantly profit from an international conference of world leaders. I am convinced now.
He can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight and my elected officials, sworn to uphold the Constitution, would say, “He didn’t mean it like that, clearly.”
Shame on them. The voters of North Carolina will vote the whole lot of “yes sirs” out.
Catherine Bush
Greensboro
Russians’ influence on elections isn’t new
Russia’s efforts to influence U.S. presidential elections are nothing new. Nikita Khrushchev claims he did it in 1960 and bragged about it to President Kennedy at their 1961 meeting in Vienna. This is verbatim what he remembered saying to Kennedy:
“I joked with him that we had cast the deciding ballot in his election to the presidency over that (SOB) Richard Nixon. When he asked me what I meant, I explained that by waiting to release the U-2 pilot Gary Powers until after the American election, we kept Nixon from being able to claim that he could deal with the Russians; our ploy made a difference of at least half a million votes, which gave Kennedy the edge he needed.” (“Kruschchev Remembers,” Little, Brown and Co., 1970, page 458).
Will Putin’s ploy be successful? Will he joke that he cast the deciding ballot for Donald Trump?
Or will the joke be on him?
Richmond Bernhardt
Greensboro
Under Donald Trump, promises are kept
Recently, I read where someone questioned what President Trump had done during his time in office. Please let me list a few things.
In September the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years; this year the economy has averaged 161,000 new jobs each month; wage growth has remained at a 3% increase during the Trump administration; the African American unemployment rate is at a historic low of 5.5%; 6 million jobs have been added since the Trump election; all told, an estimated 500,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States have been created since President Trump took the helm. Can we support more “winning”?
Yes we can! Promises made, promises kept!.
Diane Parnell
Reidsville
The writer is chair of the Rockingham County Republican Party.
Just wondering ...
Question for Republicans: Everything else being the same, except that Trump is labeled as a Democrat, would you still want him as president?
Janet McCall
Greensboro
