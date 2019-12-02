Day can’t come too soon when this ends
You recently published a letter (Nov. 26) in which an angry Republican railed that Democrats are assaulting “rugged individualism,” common sense and white men, among other things.
Let me share how I feel. I’m looking forward to the day when I never have to look at Trump’s stony, imperious face again.
When I don’t have to read about his daily flood of hateful tweets.
When I don’t have to try to process the latest in an endless string of scandals and behaviors that undermine our welfare and standing in the world.
When I don’t have to watch him pontificating to his base of chanting flatterers at one of those ego-stoking pep rallies.
When I don’t have to live under a poisonous far-right ideology that “succeeds” by pitting Americans against one another.
When people are appointed to high positions in government because of their competence and qualifications, not their blind loyalty to a craven tyrant.
When the party that has gone so far off the rails for Trump is righted and restored to semi-sanity, though it would require every crane in New York City to recover the rusted wreck of the Republican Party from its dark ravine of venality, madness and lies.
Parke Puterbaugh
Greensboro
He sees the iceberg, then he looks away
I’ve tried to put into words this feeling I have regarding the current course of our nation, and keep coming back to a ship heading for disaster with a captain refusing to steer us to safety.
Yes, we all acknowledge now that we hit an iceberg in 2016 with Russia’s extensive meddling into our elections —in all 50 states, from what I’ve read — and that we did take on water. But we were able to stop the leakage and repair most of the damage.
So now, as we head toward 2020, we know from our extensive intelligence the 12 Russian nationals by name who hacked into our computers, where they operated out of, whom they worked for, and the exact methods they used. Or, in our analogy, we have pin pointed the exact location of another, far more dangerous iceberg, which one instrument after another indicates as straight ahead, and yet our captain refuses to steer away from it because he would have to admit to error.
And, as he gazes toward Ukraine ,where he purports to see the real danger, his supporters are mute, our defenses badly compromised, our reality muddled by lies.
William Yaner
Greensboro
GOP prefers darkness over the light of truth
The political theater continues:
- “Giuliani says documents (files on the Bidens) to be released ‘if I disappear’ ” (Bloomberg).
- “President Donald Trump dismissed House Democrats’ decision to launch an impeachment inquiry as ‘witch hunt garbage’ ... “ (USA Today).
- “Democrats on this committee read out a purely fictitious rendition of the president’s phone call” (Devin Nunes).
- “People don’t want to be informed. They want to feel informed” (Roger Ailes).
This has been the long-term strategy of conservative leadership since Mr. Ailes started his “everything wrong in your life today is a result of the Democrats and liberals” meme.
Echoed by conservative talk radio and the GOP, this scapegoating was strong enough to turn the frustration with, and hatred of, government into the election of Donald Trump; thus dousing the “light upon the hill.”
There is now a sinister aura of darkness shrouding all of Mr. Trump’s present actions. Christian scripture states, “But men loved the darkness rather than the Light, because their deeds were evil” (John 3:19).
The light of truth in the Ukraine affair was revealed by professional diplomats and military professionals during two weeks of House testimony.
Will evil men prevail, or will American eyes be opened by the light of truth and support impeachment?
John Dickey
Greensboro
Is she for real?
Is Janice Wangard (letter, Nov. 26) a real person or a Russian bot? Just sayin’.
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
