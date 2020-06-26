First we should listen, then we should act
I don’t know how an African American man feels when he is driving and observes blue lights behind him, when he is followed in a store or when he is accused of committing an infraction and is not given the chance to tell his side of the story — or is not believed when he does.
I benefit from white privilege. I’ve been “let off” by friendly police officers when stopped or given a break rather than given a ticket or taken to the police station. I’ve engaged in unacceptable conduct in the past but have been given “a pass” a number of times. I have not walked in a Black man’s shoes or felt the touch of fear he may feel when confronted by police. It’s time we took the time to learn how our Black and Brown sisters and brothers feel about the systematic racism that has long existed in our country.
Listening is a good first step. We need to make it clear that we support the war against racism, which should not be tolerated in any country, and that the Constitution applies to everyone.
Let’s support the protesters as they focus attention on this inequitable and racist treatment.
H. Graham Dail
Greensboro
What does Patrick have to say now?
You might remember Dan Patrick. Back in March and April, when the Northeast was being ravaged by COVID-19, his state was barely being touched.
I wonder if that’s why Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, espoused some wacky death panel ideas while speaking to Tucker Carlson on March 24:
“I am living smart, listening to the president, the CDC guidelines, like all people should, but I am not living in fear of COVID-19. What I’m living in fear of is what’s happening to this country. And you know, Tucker, no one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”
In short, Mr. Patrick was suggesting that the over-70 crowd should just pack it in for the good of the nation. But now, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: “COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in the state of Texas, and it must be corralled.”
So where is Dan Patrick and what’s on his mind now, given that Texas is being ravaged?
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
Quick will support Medicaid expansion
We are in the midst of a pandemic and health care is more important than ever. It is unconscionable that the Republican leaders of the General Assembly stubbornly refuse to expand Medicaid, which would save lives and bring billions of desperately needed federal dollars into our state.
Rural hospitals are closing and hundreds of thousands of people are losing their jobs — including many of our essential workers who do not have insurance.
More than 208,000 North Carolinians currently have no realistic access to health insurance. With Medicaid expansion, an additional 626,000 people would be covered and more than 42,000 jobs would be created over the next five years. Our state is one of only 14 not to have expanded Medicaid coverage. The numbers make it a no-brainer: The federal government pays 90% and hospitals pay the other 10%.
It seems the only way we will get this fiscally responsible and humane change is to elect new leadership. Nicole Quick is running in House District 59 and expanding Medicaid is one of her top priorities. She will fight for better health care for all North Carolinians.
Please join me in voting for Nicole Quick this November.
Pamela Rosendale
Greensboro
Trump will win again, and it won’t be close
Supported by high-profile Democrats such as the speaker of the House, mayors, governors and of course, propagandists who pose as “journalists,” the leftist mob (singular, because there really is only one) rages in various cities, destroying public and private property while looting to their perceived victimized hearts’ content.
It’s my contention that, barring massive voter fraud, Trump will be reelected in a historic landslide by Americans who support law and order. He (Trump) will only need to run on that one issue.
Joe Biden is little more than a leftist puppet with a pull string that plays a flawed recording over and over — like his record player with a scratched album.
John Parson
Stokesdale
This election, we’ll decide who we are
Fawning over the Stars and Stripes, while being coyly tolerant of the Stars and Bars, is yet another perverted attempt by Donald Trump to stoke the nativist flames of grievance and racial divisiveness.
Despite all the challenges that now face our nation, more than a third of our citizens fervently support a divided nation, under Trump, with liberty and justice for some, not all.
Irrespective of your political affiliation, this November’s election is more than a choice between the candidates; it’s a referendum on whether we will preserve the ideals of this republic: one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Howard S. Becker
Greensboro
