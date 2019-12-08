Sen. Burr’s comments on Ukraine disappoint
Why does North Carolina get congressmen and senators who put themselves first and forget that they have taken an oath to defend the Constitution and the United States while representing all of us? Do they have any self-respect?
Now it is Sen. Richard Burr’s turn on the factual merry-go-round. As the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he announced months ago that evidence from all branches of the intelligence community found that it was Russia and only Russia and it’s operatives that interfered in the 2016 election.
Then on Tuesday he changed his position and stated that maybe it was Ukraine after all. What size are his flip-flops?
Russia wants to swallow Ukraine in order to control Black Sea shipping, gas and oil transmission and to begin the restoration of the Russian empire. We need an independent Ukraine to serve as a buffer for the rest of Europe.
Seriously, Senator, show us that you support efforts to resist Russia and Putin. Your actions show otherwise.
Rodna Hurewitz
Whitsett
The NFL shouldn’t honor a dog abuser
The NFL is about to reward one of the most violent animal abusers in the history of animal cruelty. For years, Michael Vick, a rich NFL athlete, slaughtered hundreds upon hundreds of dogs in his ugly dog-fighting empire, often killing the dogs by his own hand. Read the testimony and/or the book (“The Lost Dogs”) — it’s an absolute horror story!
Now the NFL wants to honor Vick at the 2020 Pro Bowl. Another supposedly rehabilitated NFL criminal, except that Vick isn’t rehabilitated and isn’t sorry. In his own words: “Yeah, fine, I killed the dogs. I hung them. I slammed them. I killed all of them. I lost (expletive) millions, all over some (expletive) dogs.” Dogs beaten to death, hanged, drowned, electrocuted, shot and otherwise tortured — Vick’s crimes were heinous. In my opinion, he received only a slap on the wrist, and he isn’t sorry, except for the lost “millions”! His prepared statements differ markedly from his spontaneous responses. And now the NFL wants to honor this despicable criminal before the entire nation? Have we no shame?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Lawmakers should counter Duke’s power
It is past due for lawmakers and institutions tied to Duke Energy put an end to the corporation’s unchecked power. During Duke Energy’s campaign against rooftop solar, the corporation targeted African American leaders in the state, misinforming them that solar energy in North Carolina would hurt the poor.
In 2014, Duke Energy North Carolina air and water to the extent that the state was deemed one of the sites with the “worst contamination” of coal ash. It is estimated that clean-up at even one contaminated location will take 32 years. Duke Energy gets away with these inhumane actions by controlling the government through donations. In 2017, Duke Energy spent more than $3 million lobbying in North Carolina on local and federal PACs and influencing the Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina.
Given that Duke Energy is a corporation, it could be argued that we can’t expect any better of them than to chase profits. However, even if this is true, we must demand better of our lawmakers. Check Duke Energy. Otherwise, Duke will not only destroy our environment but continue to raise rates and rip off customers without any checks to its power.
Allison Bunker
Durham
Whom are you going to vote for in 2020?
Charles Davenport Jr. says public education is broken and defective parts need to be replaced (Nov. 17). He claims the defective parts are teachers, administrators and elected officials. He says the flawed components of education are teachers, administrators, union representatives and Democrats who are on their side.
Davenport wrongly states the system is for self-esteem over achievement, feelings over facts, collective over the individual, social justice over the 3 R’s and equity over excellence. He says the pay raise that the governor has proposed is wrong because it extends to all teachers. He implies that equitable treatment is a problem as well as raising the wages of all school employees to a living wage. He believes it’s too expensive.
The problem with conservatives like Davenport is they have been taught that schools should be run for profit, not public education by government. As a result conservatives for years have drained public education funds and shifted them to for-profit charter schools and other non-public systems that have made millions for wealthy conservatives whose investments have added to their wealth. Folks, conservatives are against government for the people and for profit for the selected few. Will you vote for you or the few?
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
