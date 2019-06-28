Nation can’t repeat cruel mistakes of past
If you ask an 11th-grader in North Carolina about the more shameful acts of the U.S. government, he or she will tell you about the betrayal of Native Americans, slavery and the internment of Japanese citizens during World War II.
How will 11th-graders answer that same question 10 years from now? Will there be an even more shameful history of having imprisoned babies and children, torn from their parents, and housed in conditions we don’t allow our worst convicted citizens? Why should it take a generation to see and redress such clear abuses?
Google “immigrant children detained” and read from your news source of choice and then ask yourself if you’re willing to allow our government to do this in your name.
With three clicks you can tell your members of Congress that you want them to come up with a humane solution and do what it takes to end this shameful abuse.
Your calls and emails and texts and tweets carry weight. Elected officials pay attention. This is the time for you to stand with those who have no voice and now, have no parents to protect them.
Martha Tilyard
Greensboro
Court’s census ruling a travesty for citizens
The census is used to allot congressional seats to represent legal voters — citizens.
Regardless of left-wing voter fraud and underhanded plans to grant illegal immigrants the right to vote, it is currently illegal. Granting congressional seats based on numbers that are significantly inflated by millions of undocumented immigrants and other non-citizens dilutes the power of citizens to have their best interests represented.
It is not in their best interests to be burdened with the costs of supporting processing and incarcerating thousands who cross the border illegally. Forcing citizens to be flooded with immigrants with an average sixth-grade education and Third World diseases is not what they choose. Listening to these fantasy-land Democratic candidates scurry to address questions in Spanish is an insult.
The voices of citizens, sound reason and constitutional intent are all being ignored by Congress, the Supreme Court and activists representing all groups but traditional Americans who favor national sovereignty, rule of law, legal immigration, lower taxes and no national debt.
If citizens stand by as these revolutionaries destroy all that is good and functional in America, “we the people” will have no voice in our government. We must re-elect Trump!
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
Faith plays prominent role in this community
A recent letter (“No room for God?” Pat Anderson, June 27) commended the special sections in the Sunday newspaper of June 23 and noted that they lacked any mention of where to worship God.
She is right. Greensboro is home for me in part because of the richness and diversity of the Kingdom of God, whose expressions seem to be everywhere.
The Kingdom of God, Jesus tells us, is around us, within us, among us and near at hand. In the Kingdom of God in which we abide in this life, I see it everywhere.
In the ripples of my friends dealing with the communal lament following the abrupt closure of the American Hebrew Academy. In passing more than 20 churches along Friendly Avenue and knowing that both Temple Emanuel and the Beth David Synagogue are near. In the way that I plan my drives along North Elm Street and South Elm Street based on the Mass schedules at St. Pius X and St. Benedict’s Catholic churches. In the Friends meetings and the holy silence.
The sections did not speak of houses of worship. Where is God in the Triad?
The Rev. Beth Woodard
Greensboro
Is this really how the U.S. treats children?
Where is the anger? Where is the outrage? And where is the love and compassion that in other times has identified our nation as “a shining light on the hill,” a true beacon of hope and refuge for those seeking the safety of our borders in order to escape the terror and dangers in their own countries?
What does the president of the United States offer? Incompetence and maximum cruelty by separating children and parents without a plan to reunite families and caring less about the pain and emotional stress brought on by his actions.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
More wild promises, free stuff from Dems
Gimme, gimme, gimme! Free, free, free!
So far what I’ve heard about that the Democrats want is as follows: Medicare for all ($32.6 trillion). Free college for all ($2 trillion). New Green Deal ($93 trillion). Slavery reparations ($14 trillion). (How many did you own?) Pay off existing college debt ($1.6 trillion).
Additionally: 1) Rescind tax cuts; 2) abolish ICE; 3) give illegal immigrants and convicted felons the right to vote; and 4) eliminate private health insurance.
I’m confident the Democratic “debates” will promise much more free stuff. I leave you with one certainty: Freedom isn’t free!
Jim Turnage
Greensboro