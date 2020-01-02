Tillis talking points just don’t add up
Sen. Tillis responded with lame Republican talking points to my recent letter about impeachment. I wrote back:
“Your knowledge of history and of the recent impeachment proceedings is deficient. You referred to the House’s recent process as ‘a historically brief impeachment investigation.’ Yet Andrew Johnson’s impeachment began on Monday, February 24, 1868, and he was impeached on Monday, March 2, 1868 — just one week.
“Trump’s impeachment process began on September 24 (public hearings started November 15) and he was impeached on December 18 — longer than one week.
“You said Trump’s impeachment was unfair and he was denied due process. Bunk. The House followed its approved rules, allowed Republicans equitable time to question witnesses, and invited Trump and his counsel to attend (they declined). Moreover, impeachment is a political process, not a trial (where due process does apply).
“You concluded with the widely debunked nonsense about House Democrats ‘playing political games instead of conducting the work of the American people.’ They have actually passed more than 400 bills this year, most of which have been stalled by your Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.
“You violate your oath of office with blind allegiance to the president and the party.”
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Evangelicals support Trump for a reason
In Eugene Robinson’s article (Dec. 30), he wonders how a Christian could vote for Donald Trump. We wonder how a Christian can vote for a liberal Democrat, who supports abortion, homosexuality, same sex marriage, etc., as all of these are in direct opposition to God’s Word. President Trump supports none of these. He supports our constitutional right to obey God. Liberal Democrats and judges do not, as seen in court rulings where Christian businesses are sued for not participating in these sins.
Apparently, Robinson, along with Christianity Today, think “anything goes” (to borrow his phrase) for a Democrat, but not a Republican.
Be assured that a man who stands against the sins mentioned above, and who stands with our constitutional right to obey our Lord, will always get our vote instead of the man who stands for and promotes said sins. Trust that clears it up for you and Christianity Today.
Barbara Hege
Greensboro
A free press is critical for a free country
President Trump has long vilified the news media. He calls stories criticizing him fake news.
Freedom House (a grant-funded, non-government organization that does research on democracy and human rights around the world) recently released its annual report on the status of the free press worldwide. The report explains that the free press is critical to democracy and is under threat worldwide.
They state, “The problem has arisen in tandem with right wing populism. ... Populist leaders present themselves as the defenders of an aggrieved majority against liberal elites and ethnic minorities whose loyalties they question, and argue that the interests of the nation — as they describe them — should override democratic principles like the free press, transparency, and open debate. The goal is to make the press serve those in power rather than the people.”
The report goes on, “President Trump’s continual vilification of the press has seriously exacerbated an ongoing erosion of public confidence in the mainstream news media.”
This Trump tactic of attacking the free press gravely threatens our democracy. But thankfully, the free press — not the liberal press or the conservative press, but the free press — continues to report truthfully on this president. And the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution continues to protect them.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Tough laws on torture of dogs are overdue
Unfortunately, mass dog killer Michael Vick will be an NFL Pro Bowl captain, despite public outrage at the savagery of Vick’s animal cruelty. Of course, Vick is an amateur compared to an entire industry devoted to torturing dogs to death through experimenting and testing chemicals. National media are reluctant to shine a light on this ugly business — too much money is involved! And guess who is protecting this shadow industry from regulation or investigation? Donald Trump and his Department of Agriculture. Trust me, there are far worse crimes than bribing Ukrainian politicians.
It is increasingly clear that Trump protects money above all else, and there is profit in torturing dogs (mostly beagles) to death. Why beagles? They are affectionate dogs and will not bite the hand that tortures them. Perhaps 50,000 are being brutalized at any given time, in horrendous conditions, in a largely unregulated industry.
Most advanced nations have banned such atrocities, but not the backward U.S. If the Hearts Act (H.R. 1209) passes, we could shut down at least some of these torture chambers, but its future is uncertain. Perhaps readers could remind their legislators that torturing dogs to death should be a crime, not an industry.
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
