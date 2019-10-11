Trump has abandoned a staunch Islamic ally
All Americans should be ashamed today. Our “president” has just betrayed and abandoned our staunchest ally in the Islamic world to mass murder by the Turks.
The Kurds have willingly shed the blood of more than 10,000 of their own in support of our campaign against ISIS and radical Islam.
They are the most “Westernized” of Muslims — Kurdish women do not wear “burkas” and they fight, and die, alongside their men.
Now many thousands more will die because they became our friends and allies and are being blatantly betrayed. Donald Trump has done many things to sully the office of president, but now he has dishonored us before the world. He should be removed from office.
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Congress take action against stonewalling
As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues to obstruct investigations by refusing to testify to Congress, it’s important to get a clear grasp of our options for recourse.
The House Intelligence Committee is responsible for holding him accountable for his actions, and when a witness refuses to testify under subpoena, its next step is to call for the sergeant-at-arms to escort them to the hearing. This is a tool in our government’s toolbox, and it’s time for Congress to use it.
As citizens of this country, we need to support our representatives who are working to investigate this administration’s misdeeds, but we must also make it clear that we expect them to do this.
Pompeo and this administration rely on posturing to generate a sense of apathy and confusion among ordinary people. They are counting on a public lack of will to follow through on calls for accountability.
As residents of North Carolina, we can start with Sen. Richard Burr, who serves as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. His role gives him a key voice in the investigations, and we must remind him that he represents the people and that his responsibility is to us, and to the truth.
Elizabeth Skelton
Greensboro
Politicians pretend to be hard at work
Many years ago, a friend and fellow classmate told me that politics is just a big game. He later became the attorney general for Illinois.
I see that his assumption was correct.
Politicians would rather hold hearings and demand witnesses to attend endless Q&A’s before their panel. Anything to make it look like they are doing “the people’s work.”
What they don’t want to do is to pass meaningful legislation on health care, immigration, the economy, abortion, the national debt. Any vote on major issues might cause them to lose their seats in Washington. That’s not playing the game.
Before the next election, take some time to read what your representative has done while serving his or her two or six years in Washington.
Frank Cunningham
Greensboro
If I emulated Trump, I’d be unemployed
I like to learn and I like to see good things happening with our country. A good leader and role model is hard to find.
If I was working at a big company and I started to cheat, lie, steal and tell my co-workers off, just to get what I wanted in life, it would be all about me. And I do not think I would have a job for long. I would have to leave with a negative mark on my record.
So, how can Trump and his gang of bad men still have their jobs? They badmouth and cut people down who do not follow him. These are grown people who attack others and do not care what they say. Maybe there is money involved: Say whatever you want just to make someone look bad and you get more money.
I quote the words Trump likes to say: “You’re fired!” It’s time for Trump to leave the White House and for us to get a president back into office like Barack Obama.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Picture the final scene of Trump’s presidency
Trump imagines he is the star and the director of his own reality show. He’s happy when he can control the “takes.” Heroic takes, defiant takes, even put-upon takes. What he cannot abide, cannot handle emotionally, is when he doesn’t have control. Impeachment, exposure of his financial “empire,” a lost election; these are not in his script.
He may write a new scene: “INT Oval Office: The President Resigns because of Very Unfair Treatment!”
It’s not heroic, but he can justify it as defiant, and, of course, he at least controls the scene one last time.
W. Scott Parker III
Greensboro
History lesson
I love history and enjoy reading the News & Record’s “On This Day” section. Thursday, Oct. 10, was the 52nd anniversary of the Outer Space Treaty, which prohibited the placing of weapons of mass destruction on the moon or elsewhere in space.
If Trump hears about this, he’ll get the U.S. out of another treaty and try to figure out how to market property for rent on the moon.
Deby Simmerson
High Point
