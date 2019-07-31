Sen. Burr or Sen. Tillis, may I ask for a favor?
I’d like to tell President Trump something, but I doubt I could get through to him. Would one of our Republican senators give him this message?
Remind him he is president of the entire United States, including all 50 states and the cities in those states, even cities where the representative in Congress is critical of Mr. Trump.
Insulting and denigrating those cities and their representatives is neither his job nor in any way helpful. It just demeans and diminishes Mr. Trump. Cities have serious problems requiring serious leadership. Instead of insults, how about some help?
If Baltimore is a “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess” and San Francisco is, “not even recognizable, something must be done before it’s too late,” maybe Mr. Trump should do something other than tweet insults and call names. As a “genius” can’t he turn that brilliance toward solving problems working with the responsible executives from those cities?
I don’t mean throwing money at the problems — that never works — but why not work together toward a common goal instead of childish insults? Please remind him again, that he’s the president of all of us.
Earle Bower
Greensboro
MLK column damned him with ‘feint praise’
Upon reading — and re-reading — Romaine Worster’s screed (July 28), I really think she needs to aim “lower,” perhaps the National Enquirer, for future columns. I was appalled that she chose to hint at some tawdry background “information” while offering admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
I believe the phrase “damning with feint praise” comes to mind.
While referencing an article by David Garrow with a “provocative title,” she tells us that the article is based on “claims” from “unsealed FBI documents.” But they are from transcripts of tapes “to be unsealed in 2027.”
Then her disclaimer that the transcripts’ “accuracy has been questioned by some scholars” is followed by ugly claims of Dr. King’s supposed behavior while under surveillance.
She later ponders why The Washington Post wouldn’t publish Garrow’s article. (Probably because the Post requires verifiable sources.) Why besmirch a man’s name with unsubstantiated claims and then praise his legacy? Sadly, my suspicions are that Ms. Worster had a double motive: First of all, to diminish Dr. King’s reputation, while seeming to praise and admire him. And then to suggest as a subtext that, “If Dr. King can be accused of these transgressions, then maybe the president’s bad behavior can be excused.” Just saying ...
Carole P. Stevens
Greensboro
NCCJ’s Anytown opens minds, conversations
Having recently returned from NCCJ’s Anytown, I was excited to see N&R’s June 24 announcement of the 2019 Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award honorees. To a smaller degree, allow me to take a moment to personally honor NCCJ and Anytown staff and students for an intensely impactful week of unpacking, assessing and planning action in regard to issues of equity and student empowerment.
Awakenings can only truly be experienced, rather than explained, but suffice it to say NCCJ is putting movement behind its mission, opening minds and conversations to the perspectives and understanding that our local and global communities are so desperately in need of. We are most fortunate to have NCCJ in our midst.
Thomas Ehlers
Greensboro
Racial descriptions display media bias
When George Zimmerman was on trial for killing a man, (one who had marijuana in his system and was in the process of physically assaulting Zimmerman), he was referred to by most mainstream newspapers, led, of course, by The New York Times, as a “white Hispanic.” I was not familiar with that term until then, but it was used frequently.
But recently Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, when she was complaining about President Trump saying mean things about her, was labeled a “woman of color.” If one were to look at pictures of the two of them, he might wonder how each came to deserve their description. But, considering the bias of the mainstream media, the answer should be obvious.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
There’s more online
At greensboro.com:
- George Will on a flawed Democratic field.
- Walter Williams on leftists crying racism as a last resort.
- Jennifer Rubin on why there’s “no one to trust on foreign policy.”
Also, you can comment on letters, explore our archives and submit your own letter.
Click on the Opinion tab to join the conversation.