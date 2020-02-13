Trump defies the law. Will no one defy him?
We are not presently living in a functioning democracy, which is admittedly not a big scoop these days. The partisan divide, for which both parties are to blame, is disgusting and damaging to the country. However, no president has flouted the rule of law and democratic norms as has the current occupant of the White House.
He calls public employees “scum,” the Joint Chiefs “dopes and babies.” I could go on and on.
Just in the last week, the shaming of Sen. Mitt Romney and the vendetta firings of Ambassador Sondland and the Vindman brothers took pettiness and retribution to a new low. The cherry on the sundae was the attorney general telling career Department of Justice prosecutors that they recommended too high of a sentence to a man convicted of lying to Congress, who just happened to be a friend of the president.
Outside of Sen. Romney and the prosecutors who resigned in protest, does anyone in Washington have any courage? Anyone?
At least half of the nation is waiting for people with courage to stand up. Sens. Burr and Tillis and Rep. Walker, how about it?
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
Running for president ... and looking for dirt
Today I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States. I have decided that my election is in the national interest. We must rid ourselves of this corrupt occupant of the White House.
Consequently, I will ask (ssshh!) Russia, China and Cyprus to help me by publicly announcing investigations into Trump’s and his family’s financial dealings with those countries. (This is “perfectly” legal, according to respected Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz and the U.S. Senate.). After my election, I’ll remove those pesky anti-corruption U.S. ambassadors to those countries to avoid them obstructing my “totally legitimate” future financial dealings there.
It has been reported that President Trump has had numerous contacts with Russia about investments in Moscow while president. It’s also been reported that members of his family have moved money through Cyprus, and then to and from various Russian oligarchs to investments in projects in countries that the United States considers adversaries. According to reports, some family members even made financial transactions with China while on the White House staff.
Investigating Trump family financial corruption is the only policy I’ll have in my election platform. Really, nothing else matters. Let’s beat TricksterTrump! Votegparker@fairtrialdems.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Manning will address nation’s health issues
Kathy Manning, who is running to become the Democratic candidate for the N.C. 6th District in the U.S. House, favors important reforms in health policy.
Insurance companies now spend 15-20% of the premiums they receive on executive pay, shareholder dividends and promotions. When the crafters of the Affordable Care Act tried to include a public option (that, like Medicare, would spend 3% of premiums for administration), to compete with the private industry, the insurance lobby applied pressure and Congress withered. Kathy Manning won’t.
Drug prices are high because markets aren’t open. Manning supports permitting Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies, a measure opposed by the nefarious drug companies. Their lobbyists hold sway over many in Congress, but never Kathy Manning.
There is a reason “Profiles in Courage” is but one slender volume. Health policy is hamstrung by the drug and insurance industries, leading to inflated costs, which makes American health care much more expensive than all other developed countries.
Kathy Manning will stand up to these special interests and make health care affordable for all. Vote for her on March 3.
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Phone use is likely a factor in deaths
After watching a story about the number of pedestrians being hit by vehicles, I wonder how many of the pedestrians were looking at their phones when hit. We may need to consider a law (like in Hawaii) that makes it illegal to be on a cellphone while in a crosswalk.
I would like to see a study on this someday.
Marcy Aho
High Point
Trump’s the right leader at right time
Regarding the letter, “Trump really said this at a prayer breakfast?” (Feb. 11): With all the hate against the president since he was elected, I don’t blame him for telling the truth about those who constantly spread lies about him. He continues to work hard for us as he donates his salary to worthy causes.
He has been making wonderful decisions to make us the healthy nation we had been. We have never had such a strong and wise man as president. He’s exactly who we needed at this time with all that has been done to bring us down by those who want to destroy us.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
