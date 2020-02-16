Do not let Republicans fool us a second time
This election in November may be the most important in our history.
In the last few days Republicans have decided to take Social Security and Medicare off the table. However, you can bet it will return if Trump gets re-elected and Republicans regain both Houses of Congress. The only thing that stopped them in the last two years was a Democratic House.
President Trump’s 2020 Budget calls for $1 trillion cuts in Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act over the next decade.
The Congressional Budget Office said the 2017 tax cuts will result in a deficit increase of $1.4 trillion in 10 years. The Joint Committee on Taxation says a boost of only 0.8% over 10 years will leave $1 billion in cuts unpaid for.
If given the chance, the Republicans would cut Social Security and Medicare, claiming to pay for the deficit.
Contrary to the State of the Union, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the job growth in Trump’s first three years was 6.7% while under Obama’s last three years 8.2% and real wages slower under Trump.
Will they fool you again? Our future is in our hands.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
GOP: Some explaining to do to the grandkids
Senate Republicans have quite a story they can tell their grandchildren. They can tell them how they permitted the worst thing the Founders feared would happen — rule by an all-powerful leader with unquestionable authority — to happen.
They were aware of kings and dictators and sought to avoid that happening in this country. They wanted a country where the populace had a role in government rather than being subjects under authoritarian rule. The Constitution worked well for more than 200 years until Senate Republicans, who were afraid to speak in defense of the Constitution, gave up their freedom of speech and granted all powers to President Trump.
The diligent and successful efforts by the framers of the Constitution have now been discarded and we no longer have the three branches of government providing checks and balances on each other.
Will the Senate Republicans brag to their grandchildren their role in the destruction of our Constitution? It’s quite a legacy to have to live with.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
MEAC rivals love to hate N.C. A&T Aggies
I have always said that, in sports, as the Aggies go so goes the MEAC. When A&T plays well, then all others should become more competitive.
A complaining friend used to say that when A&T wins versus her squad we cheated, but if they win it is because of their superior athleticism and coaching.
Oh, for the CIAA days when the basketball tournament was better than homecoming anywhere.
We were hated then, too. I wish we were as competitive in academics.
We’re leaving now. Y’all happy?
Divorce and a strange turn of events will take us into the Big South Conference. Some have asked why HBCUs existed in the 20th century. Mixing of the races in education was once anathema to Southern doctrine. Most Southern colleges owe their existence to someone in the Confederacy.
If they are still fighting the Civil War at Chapel Hill, the flagship university, then heaven help those who are Aggie born and Aggie bred.
For, when we die ...
Mark Woods
Greensboro
Democrats have done the president a favor
It looks as if Speaker Pelosi’s unending prayers have worked wonders for President Trump.
He has emerged from the Democrats’ manufactured articles of impeachment with stunning numbers on the economy, foreign relations and border security.
Indeed, he is enjoying job approval numbers few presidents have at this stage of their first term.
Thank you, Madame Speaker.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Look in the mirror
I hope that at least a hundred million of my fellow Americans have noticed that when the current president of the United States attacks those he identifies as his enemies, the language he uses invariably applies more accurately to the president himself.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the March 3 primary. Here are the criteria:
Length: 200 words.
Substance: Please focus on the candidate’s most relevant qualifications for the job and stances on the issues.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Deadline: Feb. 21.
