Rapinoe disses Trump, but not this country
President Trump believes that Megan Rapinoe, voted the most valuable player in the Women’s World Cup, is being disrespectful to our country because she has said clearly that she would not come to the White House if invited. But Ms. Rapinoe does not disrespect our country, she disrespects him. There is a big difference.
A great many Americans dearly love our country but do not respect him. Most people, even most Trump supporters, will tell you that they cannot respect a pathological liar, which this man is. If you use his reasoning to determine whether someone disrespects our country, then you would have to agree that there were many people who disrespected our country when President Obama was in office.
He couldn’t say a thank-you without being criticized and vilified by many of the same people who support Trump. President Trump, who, most of the time, sees everything as being about him, needs to recognize that, in this case, it is indeed about him, not the country. But sadly, he is incapable of doing that.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Trump’s absurdities easily surpass Castro’s
Romaine Worster (July 7 column) recognizes Julián Castro’s absurd misspeaking about transsexual abortion rights. She should have even less difficulty recognizing the absurd machinations of our prevaricator in chief misspeaking on climate change and nonexistent air pollution improvements, and showing his disrespect for science by appointing out-right incompetents to develop and execute energy, environmental and multiple other scientific policies.
Eighteenth century “airports” aside, Worster surely recognizes the absurdity of our president’s ignorance of American history, leading to an impromptu inability to distinguish between our Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, not knowing the Fourth of July celebrates our Declaration of Independence rather than the military struggle that achieved independence, and not knowing what ramparts are or whose they were.
Worster might recognize the absurdity in his protestation that our Chinese adversaries and European friends are paying for his punitive tariffs, which are an indirect tax on American consumers. She possibly recognizes Trump’s absurd claims about improving military pay and veterans’ health care and suicide prevention. Worster probably doesn’t recognize that it’s absurd to expect political “debates” to be real debates. She certainly doesn’t recognize that Trump’s absurd lies are the actual “faux news” in his attacks on news outlets.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Dan Forest was right on multiculturalism
Regarding your July 7 editorial (“An N.C. Forest fire”): This is only the beginning of your concerted effort to discredit Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, and promote the re-election of progressive social Democrat Roy Cooper — this time twisting the meaning of Forest’s statements.
You on the left propose that legal (and illegal) immigrants retain their “diversity” and “cultural identity.” Forest recognizes the total impracticality of this approach and the requirement that immigrants assimilate into America’s “melting pot” and adapt to our cultural and moral disciplines.
The history of nations with dozens of “diverse” languages, cultures, religions, disciplines, etc., is not good.
You say, “Ours is a diverse and multicultural state — that’s reality.” Wrong! We are not a diverse/divided/disjointed/multilanguage/multicultural state. We are united states, composed of various races, cultures and religions, most of which have greatly adapted to America’s way of life, to our centuries-old Western European, Anglo-Saxon, Judeo-Christian disciplines and principles. Otherwise, the chaos Forest warns us about would be prevalent. That’s the real reality, News & Record.
The diverse, multicultural, multilanguage European Union hasn’t worked very well. At least our “mother country,” England, recognized this.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
New license office at Depot ‘excellent’
I’d like to express my appreciation to Mr. Coleman, an examiner at the new express driver’s license office at the historic Depot in downtown Greensboro. The service was quick and efficient and Mr. Coleman was courteous and professional. The DMV and the license office often get complaints, but I received excellent service. A very special thank-you for all you do, Mr. Coleman.
Terri Admire
Gibsonville
The immigration issue actually is about race
As far as the immigration argument goes, it is good for both sides to admit that, if we were talking about 11 million white evangelicals, they would already be citizens and the U.S. would be calling for more. Also, if these were Arab Muslims, they would not be here and there would be two walls up to the south and one to the north, with flotillas protecting the coastlines. If the citizenship question would suppress white evangelicals, it would never be considered.
What MAGA really means is “Making America White Again” — and proud of it.
Stephen Bolmer
Greensboro