Local college students should vote absentee
I saw on the news where activists and students at N.C. A&T had been granted an early voting location on campus. I think that this is good along with paper ballots; everyone should have an opportunity to vote.
Greensboro has more than 30,000 college students and the vast majority are passing through our area as they complete their education.
The question I pose to these students/activists and our elected officials: Should these students be allowed to vote for bonds, local representatives, state representatives and national representatives for this area when they, for the most part, are just passing through? Wouldn’t a better idea be for them to absentee vote in their home districts, where the impact of their vote would not dictate how my tax dollar is spent on bonds, and their votes would not determine who represents me in local, state and national elections?
One day these students will settle down. How will they like someone else telling them how their tax dollars should be spent on bonds? How will they like someone else’s input on who will represent them on the local, state and national issues?
Max Madrin
Greensboro
Trump supporters need to wise up
I have tried to give Trump supporters the benefit of the doubt. After all, good people are often taken in by con men.
However, the last few days have caused me to rethink not only their reading level, but their overall capacity to differentiate between fact and fantasy.
The Mueller report was more than 300 pages; the King James Version of the Bible is more than 1,200 pages and took 11 years for a group of scholars to translate. Surely folks who claim to have read the Bible multiple times can make sense of 300 or so pages.
Trump released the transcript of his phone call with the president of Ukraine. It was written on about a six-grade reading level and clearly showed that Trump wanted a “favor” to help him with his 2020 campaign. It was implied that in return for the favor he would release the $391 million in aid that Congress granted Ukraine.
If any other president had done this the Republicans would have been shouting, “Lock him up!”
Honestly, I am more concerned about what Trump and his minions have done and are doing to the environment and immigrants, and about the lack of action in the Republican-controlled Senate on sensible gun-safety laws.
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
Summerfield needs Nelson as its mayor
Longtime Summerfield resident Danny Nelson knows a lot of people and a lot of people know just what kind of man Danny Nelson is: honest to a fault, generous and humble and with never a disparaging remark for anyone who may not share his point of view.
Danny doesn’t seek praise nor the spotlight. Giving of himself comes naturally.
When the present town hall was given to the newly incorporated town of Summerfield, Danny donated countless hours of his time and labor to renovate the 100-year-old-plus building.
At the first town fishing event it was Danny, at his own expense, who cleared the banks around School House Lake of briars and poison ivy to make it possible for the children to fish safely.
Danny was one of the driving forces to help raise money and supervise the building of the Summerfield Veterans’ Memorial.
Danny Nelson will always step up to the plate when the town needs him and the town needs him now. Summerfield needs a man of Danny Nelson’s character and integrity as our mayor.
Robert and Alicia Flowers
Summerfield
If Giuliani is the best Trump can do, uh-oh
If Rudy Giuliani is a window into the soul of Donald Trump, the president is in deep trouble.
Appearing on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” the former New York mayor looked like Richard Nixon did in his televised debates against John Kennedy. Giuliani was sweating bullets and it didn’t appear to be related to the temperature in the TV studio.
If this is the best Trump can do to bolster the defense of his actions in the phone call to the Ukrainian president, he is in for a rude (Rudy?) awakening. Giuliani seems unable to give a straight answer to almost any question, often giving directly opposing answers that make him appear to be either senile or lying. And I don’t believe he is senile.
So far, Trump’s defenders have done nothing but attack anyone connected with the inquiry into the phone call, deflecting attention from the core issue at hand.
Whether this tactic will fool some of the people all of the time remains to be seen.
Regardless of one’s opinion of Donald Trump, it should be clear that the circumstances around this controversy merit close scrutiny and investigation.
Making America great again demands that.
Bill Wallace
High Point
Revelations
Truth will echo throughout the nations in these last days to reveal their immorality, loose conduct, uncleanliness and every sort of greediness.
Lewis Begovich
High Point
