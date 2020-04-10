Fiasco in Wis. shows need for mail ballots
The election mess in Wisconsin this week shows the importance of being able to vote by mail.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has introduced a bill, The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act, that would ensure voters have 20 days of early voting in all states, require that all mail-in ballots submitted during the 21 days leading to an election be counted, and ensure that all voters have the option to request absentee ballots.
The House and Senate are considering the Resilient Elections During Quarantines and Natural Disasters Act of 2020.
That bill aims to allow the 2020 election to continue without disruption using a system that has been gaining traction since the Civil War: voting by mail for any reason. Already 28 states allow absentee ballots by mail. Three states currently hold elections entirely by mail.
One of them, Washington, has the highest turnout of any state in the nation because everyone gets sent a ballot. Given the COVID-19 crisis, voting by mail is preferable to going to a polling place and risking getting the virus.
Voting by mail increases turnout, which Republicans fear, but which should be the goal of fair elections. Please learn about and support these two important bills.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Assess virus response after it’s over, not now
Regarding Dr. Wayne Hale’s letter (April 6) on the president’s response to this virus pandemic: Hopefully hindsight or an “autopsy” of our response to this international crisis will indeed produce lessons learned and areas for improvement. That does not mean it is helpful to look back while still engaged in the fight and throw stones, especially if you knew better at the time but remained silent, as did many of today’s “Monday morning” critics.
Furthermore, should we not do some research before parroting what we have heard on our favorite news channel?
As an example and with all due respect to the doctor, I offer this letter and the two specific criticisms it makes. Regarding the president’s travel restrictions implemented Jan. 31, Dr. Anthony Fauci is on record as repeatedly stating that this decision “has saved many, many lives.” And, according to FactCheck.org, the CDC did not turn down tests as this letter accuses (they are for undeveloped countries) and Joe Biden was misinformed in criticizing the president for doing so. We are fighting an invisible enemy known for only four months with information that changes daily.
Let’s pull together, get through this, and perform the autopsy after the crisis, not during.
Curtis Collins
Jamestown
Media should demand national stay-in-place
Why is there not an outcry on the front page of every newspaper in this nation and as the lead story on every media outlet for a national stay-in-place order to be declared by our federal government? Why are they not demanding that the federal government take charge and purchase and distribute supplies to localities with the greatest need?
I am not asking that blame be placed (there will be time for that later). I am asking that news outlets call for immediate action to save American lives. Why are you not demanding that the federal government do its job and protect the American people and do it boldly? Please help our country and do your job.
Rosemary Warr
Greensboro
Trump confirms: GOP wants fewer voters
So, Donald Trump finally spoke the truth. Last week he said that a Republican couldn’t be elected if we were able to vote by mail. Finally, he said what has been clear if you’ve been paying attention — if the Republicans can keep us from voting, they have a chance.
Is anyone surprised, given their clear policies aimed at suppressing voting over the past number of years?
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
Thanks for supporting local arts community
ArtsGreensboro (ArtsG) is grateful to be a recipient of a grant awarded by the Virus Relief Task Force, co-led by the United Way, city of Greensboro, and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. The funds will be used to directly support artists in our community who have lost income due to canceled performances that have had a catastrophic impact on their ability to make a living.
More than 100 local artists have applied to the Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund, with 79 artists receiving funds, from $25 to $250. Applications are reviewed weekly, with distributions made each Friday.
Greensboro is home to an amazing and diverse community of talented artists. From poets to musicians to dancers to muralists, they are what makes Greensboro the place for the arts. As board chair of ArtsG, I am humbled by the generosity of our city and its citizens who have shown incredible support for our creative community through the Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund. The arts bring our community together and offer encouragement, beauty and enlightenment. On behalf of ArtsG, thank you for your support and friendship. We are stronger together!
Jill White
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.