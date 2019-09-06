Trump uses a Sharpie to cover his mistake
“What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening!” said our president.
He wants us to believe what he tells us rather than what we read in newspapers, or what we hear and see on network news, or even what we hear from the National Weather Service about a hurricane that’s bearing down on us.
Mr. Trump wanted us to believe that the Alabama appendage added with a Sharpie to the National Weather Service (NWS) official hurricane forecast map factually depicted the cone of uncertainty that Hurricane Dorian might follow. The NWS had to immediately, once again, send out a notice that Alabama wasn’t threatened.
The president had been advised that he was wrong about Alabama being under threat but couldn’t admit to us that he was wrong. So he got on TV before reporters and, with the assistance of his Department of Homeland Security Secretary, held up his Alabama appendage map, doubling down on his falsehood.
He explained that Alabama was in the original forecast, which it never was.
Never believe what President Trump, boldly and bald-faced, tells us. Nothing shows us that better than the “Alabama Appendage.”
Gary Parker
Archdale
Trump gets money, military gets the shaft
President Trump has diverted $3.6 billion in funds approved by Congress from 120 military construction projects to a single project to build a section of wall along our southern border.
Eighty million dollars of these funds was designated for projects in North Carolina and will now be spent in states along the Mexican border.
Our congressional representatives, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Congressmen Mark Walker and Ted Budd, should help us understand two things: First, if this $3.6 billion wasn’t really required by the military, why did they appropriate it in the first place? Second, if the money was, in fact, necessary for the military and they did appropriate it properly, what steps are they taking to prevent Trump from shifting this money to a project that Congress did not feel was important enough to fund in the first place?
Who’s in charge of appropriations? I think the Constitution is pretty clear on that one.
However, the Constitution envisions a Congress that is a co-equal branch of government and I’m not sure that is the case anymore.
But perhaps $3.6 billion and $80 million are just bigger numbers to me than they are to our congressional delegation. SAD!
Pete Salassi
Greensboro
Missing in action
Thank you, Walmart, for taking a stand. Thank you, citizens of Hong Kong, for taking a stand. Thank you, Parliament of the United Kingdom, for taking a stand.
And where are our own politicians? Missing in action! More’s the pity, America.
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro
This Trump supporter is not a supremacist
I recently wrote a letter pointing out how Rep. Elijah Cummings asks for civil discourse in sentence one and in the very next sentence implies that Trump voters are all white supremacists. George Kiorpes (Aug. 25) responded to my letter, writing, “If Paul Camp’s supposition that half the voters in the nation are white supremacists... .”
I can’t imagine how he got that from my letter.
He went on to berate me for being a white supremacist. I would like to make it clear that I am not a white supremacist and my letter was pointing out that Cummings was insulting me and half the voters by implying that we are.
Paul Camp
Greensboro
Some good, some bad, some poppycock
The N&R you’re holding is a treasure of increasing value because it’s a diminishing resource being malignantly replaced by the faulty, scattered and divisive fountains of fancy we call “social media.” Authentic newspapers are burning in the vapor trail of apocryphal internet trash which no one can swear isn’t beaming from Trump’s bunk in the White House or Putin’s perch in Moscow.
In the Aug. 18 edition, I found reason to praise and haze your editorial staff for its ironically contrasting columns on this very subject. First, huge kudos for Charles Davenport’s insightful column portraying the printed local paper as the most vital element in building and maintaining diverse communities.
While Davenport’s fountain of truth so nobly flows, the N&R puts Community Editorial Board member Romaine Worster’s vacuous defense of Trump’s bigoted “go home” Tweet against four U.S. congresswomen on page one of Ideas! Worster’s point in a nutshell: It is biblically “wrong” to criticize Trump’s terrible tweet because at the end of his ignorant post (they were three-fourths “from” America), he sarcastically asks them to return to the U.S. after they “fixed things” in their horrible countries of implied origin.
So, again, grateful praise for Davenport’s sage and graceful steerage and — at the same time — yawns for Worster’s poppycock.
Robert R. “Dusty” Schoch
High Point
