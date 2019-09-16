N.C. Democrats also held surprise votes
I’ve watched with amusement the reactions of the N.C. House Democrats over the veto override vote held on Sept. 11.
The wailing and hand-wringing are quite remarkable.
It was less than 15 years ago when the Senate under the leadership of Democrat Marc Basnight held a surprise vote on the lottery under shady circumstances.
At the time, the lottery was not popular with Republicans and a fair number of Democrats. Basnight did not have the votes until two Republican members were absent.
One was undergoing surgery and the other was on a cruise ship.
Knowing this, a special vote was called, which ended 24-24. Lt. Gov. Perdue, a Democrat, cast the tiebreaking vote, signaling the way for Gov. Easley to sign it into law. The lottery would have been defeated had the absent senators voted.
So my advice to Democrats is something Barack Obama said: “Elections have consequences.”
For 130 years Democrats controlled the legislature and now they find it hard to accept the same treatment they doled out to Republicans all those years.
Mike Sigmon
Greensboro
Medicaid expansion foes are contemptible
During the North Carolina House’s Democrats’ recent absence, the unannounced vote to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of the budget because it did not include Medicaid expansion was contemptible.
The GOP cannot win except by such trickery, it seems.
Consider what the vote attempts to block just for Rockingham County, according to the Center for Health Policy at George Washington University. It would lead to 270 jobs created by 2022, and 5,846 more uninsured people would be covered in 2022.
It would bring $44.3 million more economic growth in the county between 2020 and 2022, and generate $699,500 in local tax revenue from 2020 to 2022.
It also would mean a $19 million influx to cover currently uncompensated care over three years to hospitals and medical practices.
These numbers apply only to Rockingham County. Imagine the statewide economic impact with the expansion when North Carolina joins 37 other states already benefiting from Medicaid expansion.
More lives would be saved. And we would get a greater return on the tax money we all currently send to the federal government.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
Giving of ourselves is powerful therapy
As a mental health therapist, I usually see people for the first time when they are the most miserable, the most ready for relief from their suffering.
Their focus is, understandably, on what is “wrong” and on “fixing” it. I get it. Been there, done that myself.
However, what we nearly always discover is that my clients don’t actually have a “problem” that must be “solved.” We find that what has been felt and thought of as a “problem” has actually been only (but profoundly) an experience of disconnection and a lack of purpose.
Once we become aware of this, we begin the process of re-connection and re-engagement in creating meaning. We are reminded of Viktor Frankl’s assertion:
“The more one forgets himself- by giving himself to a cause to serve or another person to love — the more human he is and the more he actualizes himself.”
Nothing is a more powerful, more effective “strategy” to lessen the burdens of stress, anxiety, or depression than this encouragement to serve, to give of ourselves.
Want relief? Connect with your community.
Share your gifts. Give to gain.
Dortch Mann
Greensboro
Sneaky House vote was legal but wrong
Last week, our Republican legislators in Raleigh waged an assault on our democracy.
On the anniversary of 9/11, these Republicans called a surprise override of the budget veto.
Though it was legal, their action was unconscionable and unethical.
Republicans in our legislature showed us that they will cheat, deceive, and lie to get what they want. Some of them had told the Democratic leadership that there would be no vote.
Some Democratic legislators were not present because they were honoring our first responders; Republicans skipped the patriotism to sneak in their vote.
Shame on them for using deception instead of deliberation. Is this how our state government should be run?
Ann Brady
Reidsville
