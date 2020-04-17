Don’t tread on their right to spread virus
Well, I must admit that not seeing the tea party protesters prancing around with their tri-corner hats, breeches and assault weapons slung over their shoulders, has been one of the few pleasant things to come out of the Trump presidency.
But wait! They’re back!
The “patriots” have returned, but not for the reasons one might expect. (Incidentally, you might not recognize them in their current garb because they’ve ditched the colonial attire, going instead with MAGA caps.)
They didn’t hit the streets again over constitutional outrages committed by the president, or due to runaway deficit spending.
They aren’t protesting federal over-reach or asserting states’ rights, either.
So, why are they back? And what are they protesting?
They’re protesting responsible government in the face of a lethal virus. They want to be able to go to their lake houses, play golf, co-mingle with their fellow tea partiers, and do whatever they like, whenever they like — no matter how many of their fellow citizens will sicken and die as a result.
After all, when doing battle with a pandemic, make-believe is their vaccine.
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
You can pray and worship anywhere
I can not understand all this uproar about having to be in church to celebrate Easter. I guess it’s the same people who claim that children can’t pray in school because “They took prayer out of the schools” — “they” meaning the government.
I know that was never true. Lord knows, I prayed my way through chemistry right there in the middle of Mrs. Gravely’s class.
No one needs permission to pray anywhere if they have a relationship with God. Jesus taught us how to pray because He knew that there would be times when we needed Him and couldn’t get to a church or a synagogue.
I love my church, Wells Memorial COGIC (Church of God in Christ), and I have been a member since 1957. Going to church, sharing corporate prayer and worship with my sisters and brothers in Christ, is as much a part of me as my name. But I can pray anywhere; I can connect with God in my home because the tomb was empty on Easter morning.
People, it’s all right if the churches are empty Sunday morning. He is and ever will be wherever people lift their voices in prayer.
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
‘Ugly Americans’ show their faces once again
Some of you may have read the book “The Ugly American” (published 1958), or seen the movie, starring Marlon Brando, in the mid-1960s. JFK was so appalled by U.S. government agencies’ rampant exploitation of European, Asian, African, and other countries throughout the world, as documented in the book, that when he was elected president his administration created the Peace Corps, sending thousands of Americans into those countries to teach and work with their citizens on education, health, agriculture, construction, water systems, etc.
Today’s “Ugly Americans” occupy the White House, Fox News, the U.S. Senate and House, governors’ mansions, state legislatures and the judiciary — and most, if not all, have an “R” after their names.
Prior to the 2017 inauguration, the Trump administration was warned of an impending pandemic and provided with a 69-page report documenting Presidents Bush’s and Obama’s experiences in coping with SARS, H1N1, bird flu, Ebola and other viruses encountered during their presidencies.
Is that report still on the shelf in the White House and why has it never seen the light of day?
Republicans will never vote for affordable health care, much less single-payer. They will never vote to raise taxes on big business, billionaires or Wall Street. They will never vote for comprehensive immigration reform or for a living wage for American workers essential to our everyday lives.
We’ll remember in November.
Joan Sova
Jamestown
Businesses should value customer safety
During this time of crisis, I would respectfully ask all business owners to take into account the safety of their customers and employees. Nothing is more of a negative to consumers who evaluate market choices than owners/managers who prioritize profits over safety.
I can think of numerous local examples where good stewards like Fresh Market, Chick-fil-A and Biscuitville go the extra mile to protect consumers and employees with gloves and masks.
As we eventually loosen guidelines, I will not patronize establishments that prioritize profits, endanger consumers and employees, and manage their enterprises remotely as others take all the risk.
The free market will punish those who do not heed common sense.
Joe Waters
Greensboro
